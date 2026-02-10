While a lot of modern cricketers love the spotlight and are constantly posting about their lives on social media, Jasprit Bumrah is a bit different. He’s opted for what people call ‘quiet luxury.’ Much like the way he bowls – precise, disciplined, and incredibly effective – his lifestyle is a mix of serious wealth and really good taste. As one of the best bowlers in the world and a key player for India, he’s turned his success on the field into a very comfortable life.

From high-end houses to a garage full of impressive cars, here’s a look at how “Boom Boom” Bumrah spends his hard-earned money.

Net worth of cricket superstar Jasprit Bumrah

As of 2026, it’s estimated that Bumrah is worth somewhere between Rs 60 crore and Rs 75 crore as per reports from Crictoday, though some people think it’s actually higher than that when you factor in his brand value. His income basically comes from three places: his BCCI contract, his IPL salary, and his various brand deals.

Because he’s so important to the team in every format, he remains a fixture in the highest tier of Indian cricket. For the 2025–26 season, the BCCI announced a major shake-up, scrapping the A+ category. Olympics.com reports that Bumrah is now one of only three players in the new top Grade A category, alongside Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja.

While the exact new fees haven’t been disclosed, previous top-tier retainers were around Rs 7 crore. In the IPL, he was signed for a massive Rs 18 crore for the 2025 season with the Mumbai Indians. Off the field, brands love him; The Economic Times notes he charges between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore per day for ad shoots.

His homes in Ahmedabad and Mumbai

Bumrah’s choice in homes shows he really values privacy and a clean, modern look. His main house is a beautiful designer bungalow in Ahmedabad. According to MagicBricks, he bought it a few years back, and it’s valued at around Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. The place is pretty minimalist inside and has a top-tier private gym where he does all his training and recovery. It also has a big garden, which is probably a nice escape from the constant attention he gets.

He’s also put a good amount of money into Mumbai real estate. Since he plays for the Mumbai Indians and is often in the city, he owns a luxury apartment in a prime locality. Times Now reports this property is worth approximately Rs 2 crore, though some estimates suggest its market value has risen significantly.

Jasprit Bumrah’s fleet ox luxurious cars

For someone who makes a living by bowling fast, it makes sense that he likes fast, well-engineered cars. His garage is a nice mix of tough SUVs and very classy sedans.

Mercedes-Maybach S560: This is the star of his collection. It’s basically the gold standard for luxury cars and is worth over Rs 2.5 crore. It’s like traveling in first class, and he often uses it for events or getting around the city.

Nissan GTR: This is a car for people who truly love driving. Known as ‘Godzilla,’ it costs around Rs 2.12 crore. It suits Bumrah’s personality perfectly – it’s quiet until you need it to be explosive.

Range Rover Velar: For his day-to-day driving, he often picks the Velar. It’s worth about Rs 90 lakh and is a great mix of being able to handle rough roads while still having a very sleek interior.

Toyota Fortuner & Hyundai Verna: He’s had these since his earlier days, and they represent his journey from being a promising young talent to a global star.

Expensive style and accessories

It’s not just the big stuff like houses and cars – fans can also see Bumrah’s taste in his personal style. An avid watch enthusiast, he is often seen wearing high-end pieces from brands like Rolex and Audemars Piguet. Some of the watches in his collection are worth anywhere from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

His wardrobe has also changed a lot over the years. He’s moved on from just wearing sports gear all the time to wearing designer labels like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Dolce & Gabbana for his travel and public appearances. Whether it’s a pair of rare sneakers or a custom suit for an event, he always looks sharp.

Even with all the money and the fancy cars, the most impressive thing about him is how down-to-earth he stays. He enjoys himself – taking nice holidays to places like the Maldives or France with his wife, Sanjana Ganesan – but he’s clearly still focused on the work that got him here in the first place.