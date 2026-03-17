Bappi Lahiri, the ‘Disco King’ of India, is credited with bringing disco music to Indian cinema, Bollywood, and culture. From winning a state medal at the young age of 3 for playing the tabla, to becoming the first Indian artist to reach the Billboard Top 50, Bappi Lahiri passed away in 2022 on February 15. He was 70.

Known for signature gold jewelery and living life king-size, he entered politics in 2014. As per the affidavit filed ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections for the Bharatiya Janata Party, he declared a net worth of more than Rs 15 crore, including his gold, real estate, and luxury cars.

Giving a tour of one of his most prized assets, his grandson, Rego B, recently hosted Pinkvilla in Bappi Lahiri’s Mumbai home. Purchased in 1983, the Lahiri House is more than just brick and concrete; it is a tribute to Bappi Lahiri, lovingly called Bappi Da’s vast career. From medals, awards, and memoirs displayed in one room, to entering the sacred recording studio – here’s a peek inside Mumbai’s Lahiri House.

Inside Bappi Lahiri’s house – Bought in 1983, evergreen in 2026

Bappi Lahiri bought the house, with the close inspection of his father, in 1983. Purchased for Rs 19,32,000, it had a total area of 1050 sq feet, as per the 2014 affidavit filed for the Lok Sabha Elections. The residential property is a small segment of the real estate. Earlier, the music composer and singer had declared a total area of 5 acres of agricultural land, which required a development cost of Rs 4 crore at the time.

Stepping inside his home, Rego, also an aspiring musician, walked the viewers through the journey of Bappi Lahiri’s life. With mementoes from throughout his life, he proudly showed the many awards he received during his younger years. The home is built in a traditional Indian-style architecture.

As Bappi Lahiri’s life journey dominates the house’s space, the house opens to a double-door wooden door. With minimal accents, the interiors are lit up with a warm light that highlights the golden elements of the house. From wall decor to enhancing upholstery, golden metallic decor draws attention to Bappi Lahiri’s iconic image. There are certain indoor elements, including greenery, that give the home a welcoming vibe.

Entryways and arches dominate the transitional space in the house. Going from the tribute den to the dining hall, Rego B displayed several pictures of Bappi Lahiri placed throughout the house. The Lahiri grandson recalled the countless awards, platinum discs, and mementoes which sealed Bappi Da’s record-breaking work in time.

The main character of the house is largely functional, where Bappi Lahiri’s spirit is kept alive through historic images, Filmfare Awards, and more. The wood and gold decor remains constant throughout the home as Rego B shares that since his grandfather loved gold, most of the things in his house are golden too.

Bappi Lahiri’s inner sanctorum and hall of fame

The in-house recording studio is how you recognise the Disco King’s artistry. With a chair that no one dares to sit on after his passing, there is furniture that many legends, like Mohammad Rafi or composer Lakshmikant Pyarelal, have sat on.

Welcoming the audience inside Bappi Lahiri’s Hall of Fame, it is the iconic room, filled with musical instruments, awards, paintings, and more. Almost commemorating his entire life journey in a room, that is the Disco King’s Hall of Fame. With plaques that adorn the wall, there are his instruments, including his guitar, tabla, piano, and his ‘lucky’ harmonium. An avid devotee of Lord Ganesh, Rego Be shared that the house has over 1000 idols of the deity.