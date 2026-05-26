Think “members-only” is a term coined for social media? It actually dates back to the colonial era, nearly a century ago. Founded in 1913 and spanning more than 27 acres in the heart of Delhi, the Delhi Gymkhana Club stands as one of the city’s most significant historical landmarks.

A Legacy in Stone

Surrounded by lush greenery, the Club was designed by architect Robert T. Russell, the man behind Connaught Place and Teen Murti House. Unlike any other institution, the Gymkhana Club quickly became one of the most exclusive properties in British India and remains so today.

Before adopting its current name, the club moved to its present location on Safdarjung Road on July 3, 1913. Originally named the ‘Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club,’ its first President was Spencer Harcourt Butler.

The Current Controversy

A recent Delhi High Court order has sent shockwaves through the capital’s elite circles, directing the club to vacate its 27.3-acre premises by June 5. This decision has left members and stakeholders blindsided and social media deeply divided.

Delhi Gymkhana Club’s Main Bar (Image: Delhi Gymkhana website)

What Lies Behind the Gates?

The pale-white building at 2 Safdarjung Road is the cornerstone of the colonial architecture that defines Delhi’s elite club culture. Access is famously difficult; as of 2018, Architectural Digest reported that a membership fee of Rs 18 lakh was required just to enter. However, writing the check is the easy part—the waitlist spans nearly three decades.

In an exclusive conversation with financialexpress.com, Dr Pooja Sehgal, Lead Health & Gender, Communications – Gates Foundation, India, a member of the Delhi Gymkhana Club called the place like ‘a second home’. In a telephonic conversation, she said, “It is a space that makes you feel relevant and feel cared for,” recalling that even the servers know your name. While she agrees that the food offered may be simple, almost home-cooked, but praised it for its quality and experience. Moreover, Dr Sehgal shared that the ‘club’ is mere a lifestyle, and ‘a place for sanctity’ for the members, especially with the “degree of consistency and certainty in the way you’re treated.”

Addressing the debate around the image of the Gymkhana Club, Dr Sehgal shared that it is not an elitist institution by nature, but by the pedigree of the members. While it has been branded as exclusionary, the Delhi Gymkhana member disagrees. She added, “It is elitist by luxury, not by systemics,” sharing the heavy influence of history that comes with it.

Delhi Gymkhana Club’s Billiard Room (Image: Delhi Gymkhana website)

From Peanuts to Crores: The Rent Surge

The club is viewed by some as a cherished heritage site and by others as a symbol of stagnant “bureaucrat culture.” For decades, the rent for the massive estate was settled at mere Rs 409.50 annually. This was based on a 1927 perpetual lease deed that fixed the ground rent at just Rs 15 per acre. That changed abruptly in 2023, when the rent was raised to Rs 4.10 crore — a 10,000-fold increase.

Iconic Interiors

The Ballroom: Features classic wooden floors and vintage ceiling fans.

The Blue Room: An intimate space for up to 60 guests, featuring heritage-inspired decor.

Inside Gymkhana’s cottage room. (Image: Delhi Gymkhana website)

Dining & Drinks: Members frequent the Main Bar, The Pub 1913, and the Centenary Bar.

Accommodations: The property includes residential cottages with state-of-the-art fittings and 43 transit rooms.

The “Munificent Gift” of the Swimming Pool

The story of the swimming pool is a highlight of club lore. In the 1930s, Lady Willingdon grew tired of visiting the private homes of wealthy Indians whenever she wanted to swim. In response, she donated Rs 21,000 — a fortune at the time — to the club. By 1936, the “Lady Willingdon Swimming Bath” and “The Willingdon Squash Courts” were officially inaugurated.

The tennis courts at Delhi Gymkhana Club. (Image: Delhi Gymkhana website)

Sports and Leisure

Beyond the pool, the sprawling grounds house:

Outdoor: Basketball courts and premier clay tennis courts.

Indoor: A modern gymnasium, squash courts, and dedicated rooms for Rummy and Bridge.

Intellectual: An extensive private library and a ladies’ parlour.

The sudden legal mandate for the club to vacate marks a pivotal, and perhaps final, chapter for an institution that has survived nearly a century of Indian history.