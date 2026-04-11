Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez house: Batman actor Ben Affleck filed for divorce from actor-singer Jennifer Lopez in 2024, after two years of marriage. Finalising it in January 2025, a $60 million detail was left behind. As per a recent TMZ report, the Good Will Hunting actor, Ben Affleck, had given his entire stake in a lavish California estate to Lopez, for free.

This generous move from Affleck comes after he sold his AI entertainment company to Netflix, InterPositive, in a reported $600 million deal.

Purchased in 2023, the then-couple reportedly locked the deal for over $65 million, but the value, over time, was affected because of their disputed divorce. However, located in the plush neighbourhood of Beverly Hills’ Wallingford Estates, the property is definitely awe-inspiring.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s California home. (Image: X)

Inside the California millionaire’s abode

The former couple, with a combined net worth of $700 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, jointly owned the Beverly Hills mansion till now. After giving up his stake in the house, Jennifer Lopez remains the sole owner of the property.

Spread across a lavish 5-acre estate, the entire built-up area is estimated to be nearly 40,000 square feet. Flaunting 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, it is nothing less than luxury. The ultimate millionaire pad, worth $60 million, is sure to surpass it if Lopez decides to list it for sale. However, as per TMZ, Affleck and Lopez tried to sell the house in July 2024, a month before they decided to part ways. Listed for $68 million, they reduced it to $52 million, but did not find a suitable buyer at the time.

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s California home. (Image: X)

The entire estate comes with a lavish sports complex, wellness centre, and even an attached guest penthouse.

View from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s California home. (Image: X)

The sports arena includes an indoor basketball and pickleball court. And how can we forget a private gym, as it comes attached to a boxing rink, sports lounge, and a bar. The outdoor area also includes a plush garden and a kitchen which overlooks the infinity pool. The home also has a private spa and a 24/7 caretaker.

For the swanky wheels the couple might have owned, it came with a 12-car garage, lush gardens, and breathtaking mountain views of California. As per reports, Lopez continues to live there, while Affleck moved to a $20.5 million pad in Pacific Palisades.