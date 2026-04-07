There is a really special feeling that comes with turning the key to your very first apartment. It is that big moment where you finally stop living in your parents’ house and start making a place of your own. For actor Ananya Panday, that happened in 2024. At 25, she decided it was time to move out and set up her own one-bedroom sanctuary in Bandra.

She did not move very far; her apartment is actually in the same building as her parents, but the move is what she calls a ‘very personal new chapter.’ It is a place where the noise of her busy life fades away, and her own style takes over. To bring her vision to life, Ananya worked with family friend and designer Gauri Khan. They created a home that feels less like a stiff showroom and more like a warm, cosy hug.

‘Home is a sense of belonging’

In an interaction with Architectural Digest, Ananya talked about the emotional side of moving out. “The idea of home, for me, is a sense of belonging, about feeling like myself,” she said. “But above all, it always means family.”

The apartment shows how much she wanted peace and quiet. Instead of the flashy gold-and-marble look you often see in celebrity homes, Ananya chose a simple, clean style. We are talking about soft neutral walls, simple lines, and custom furniture that is built for comfort. It is elegant, but it has a lived-in feel that makes you want to actually kick off your shoes and relax.

A space that actually feels like her

When guests walk through the front door, Ananya wants them to know exactly whose home they are in. “I wanted people to walk in and be like, ‘we imagined your house to be exactly like this,’” she told Asian Paints.

The vibe is very ‘girly’, and she is proud of it. It starts with a big pastel-pink front door that opens into a matching hallway. That soft colour flows right into the kitchen, which has baby-blue cabinets and a modern layout. Ananya says she has even started a new hobby here: baking. For her, there is no better way to relax after a long day of work than making a fresh batch of cookies and a good meal.

Reading nooks and green balconies

The home is full of ‘favourite spots.’ There is a special corner for her dog, Riot, and several reading nooks that are slowly filling up with her growing book collection. The living and dining area is finished in beige and cream tones, featuring custom pieces from Gauri Khan Designs.

But the best part of the house is the balcony. It is packed with green plants and cosy chairs, making it a perfect escape from the heat of Mumbai. Ananya admits the balcony was one of the main reasons she fell in love with the flat.

The walk-in closet

You cannot talk about Ananya’s home without mentioning the walk-in closet. Hidden behind another pink door, this space is a fashion lover’s dream. With soft lighting, organised shelves, and even a secret entrance, Ananya calls it ‘every little girl’s dream.’

What is interesting is that this is the only room that feels connected to her work. While the closet is full of outfits from shoots and events, the rest of the apartment is a strictly ‘no-work’ zone.

For Ananya, this place is much more than just a new address. It is an emotional milestone. It is a spot where she can be 100% herself, surrounded by pastels, plants, and the quiet joy of a home that belongs entirely to her.