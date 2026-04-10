Anant Ambani’s 31st Birthday: Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, celebrates his birthday today, April 10. Social media is buzzing with tributes, as Bollywood A-listers—including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt—send their wishes to the billionaire heir.

To mark the occasion, let’s take a look inside his spectacular Rs 640 crore Palm Jumeirah villa, a gift from his father ahead of his high-profile wedding to Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani’s Dubai home: Ocean views and the ultimate private luxury

Spanning across a luxurious 3000 square feet area, Anant Ambani’s Dubai villa has 10 bedrooms and a 70 metre stretch of a private beach. With luxury like no other, the opulent residence is nothing but the epitome. With Italian marble finishings to a rare art collection that stands apart, this home is a billionaire’s paradise.

According to a Grazia report, the property was purchased for $77.3 million along the most expensive coastline of Dubai. A stunning ocean view that extends along a 70 metre coastline is one of the most expensive real estate locations on the island.

Anant Ambai’s Dubai villa. (Image: X)

The house in itself has 10 bedrooms and unmatched levels of luxury. With rooms overlooking the private pool, the desert mansion is separated from the rest of the bustling city. A terrace garden and a spa, the Ambani home flaunts luxuries like no other.

The interiors are exclusively designed for the property with fittings and elements that set it apart from the rest of the billionaire houses. Dominated by marble finishes, the white interiors bring a cool vibe to the place amid the desert climate. Pieces of art on nearly every wall, the Palm house features ambient lighting tailored for the billionaire heirs of India.

The Palm Jumeirah also hosts a plethora of Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan‘s ‘Jannat’ and Amitabh Bachchan’s sprawling property. Known for their grandeur, Anant Ambani recently threw it down with a star-studded evening in Jamnagar as the A-list Bollywood celebrities flew for the billionaire’s 31st birthday bash. Sending the Internet into a frenzy, celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and SRK graced the night.pensive coastline of Dubai. A stunning ocean view that extends along a 70 metre coastline is one of the most expensive real estate locations on the island.

Disclaimer: The information has not been independently verified by Financial Express Lifestyle Desk and this article is for entertainment purposes only.