Sarah J Maas, one of America’s best-selling fantasy authors, has brought novels like ‘A Court of Thorns and Roses’ (ACOTAR) and ‘Crescent City’ to life. With over 75 million copies sold, she recently revealed that the sixth book in the ACOTAR series is set to release soon. Lighting up the library, Sarah J Maas had a rather candid conversation on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast with host Alex Cooper.

Popularly known and loved for her ‘romantasy’ or romantic fantasy genre, Maas, now 39, began writing when she was just 16. The first official book from the ‘Throne of Glass’ series only saw the light of day in 2012. Becoming an instant hit among readers on social media, she raked in fame, paychecks, and royalties. Going viral on TikTok’s ‘BookTok’, Maas’ titles saw an 86 per cent surge in sales after the social media trend delivered record sales for Bloomsbury publishers.

With a viral fan following, her personal life flourished, too. Tying the knot with long-term partner, Josh Wasserman, they welcomed their son, in 2018. In the same year, she locked down a $3.3 million real estate deal and moved in three years later. Here’s a closer look inside the Pennsylvania estate.

ACOTAR author’s Haverford mansion

According to Realtor.com, ACOTAR author Sarah J Maas purchased a lavish Tudor-style house in Haverford for $3.3 million. Spanning across nearly an acre of land, the mansion has seven bedrooms and 6.5 baths, as per reports.

Located on the millionaire milestone of the US state, Maas’ house is surrounded by several other affluent households. Spread across 8000 square feet, it has been designed with utmost care and perfection. With a stunning stone staircase, which makes you stop and admire it, the house also comes with a chef’s kitchen and a swimming pool.

A custom-built wine cellar screams luxury, as the ACOTAR series creator is off to bigger heights. The family also welcomed their second child, Sloane, over the years. In February 2020, she shared a glimpse of her entryway flooded with a heap of boxes filled with signed books, shortly after her fantasy genre novels took off.

However, this house was later sold for nearly $4 million in 2021, after the Maas family moved to Los Angeles in 2020. She was reportedly working on a TV adaptation of the ACOTAR series, sparking furious speculation among fans. The news was, however, confirmed in May 2021 after Ronald D Moore joined her for creative direction for the show for Hulu, but it was later shelved for release. Thus, LA didn’t remain their permanent address for too long. Much later, she revealed that she had relocated back to New York City, with few details available about her house in the Big Apple.