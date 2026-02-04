In the world of cricket, 25-year-old Abhishek Sharma has become a nightmare for bowlers. You can see the fear on an opposition captain’s face the moment the left-hander walks out to open. He doesn’t ‘settle in’ or take time to watch the ball; he starts hitting from the very first delivery. For Abhishek, every game is a hunt, and his aggressive style turns every bowling spell into a test of survival for the other team.

Abhishek Sharma is the World’s Number One T20 International batsman. This isn’t a title he won by playing it safe. He earned it with a strike rate of 194 and fearlessness that has made him India’s one of the most successful cricketers at the age of 25. He has turned the T20 format into his personal playground, proving he can take apart any bowling attack in just a few overs.

Abhishek Sharma’s Rs 15 crore fortune

The story of Abhishek’s rise is a perfect example of how quickly life can change in cricket these days. While he is still just in his mid-twenties, he has already built a massive financial empire. His net worth is now estimated to be between Rs 12 crore and Rs 15 crore as per Asianet news.

While he earns a steady income from his BCCI central contract, the real engine of his wealth is the Indian Premier League (IPL). His time with Sunrisers Hyderabad has been legendary. For a couple of years, he was earning around Rs 6.5 crore per season. But after he became a global sensation, his value shot up. For the 2025 season, the team kept him for a staggering Rs 14 crore. Combined with brand deals for big companies, Abhishek has firmly joined the club of cricket millionaires.

A garage worth Rs 13 crore

When you are the best in the world, you tend to travel in style. Abhishek’s love for luxury cars is well-known. The young star bought a Ferrari Purosangue, a high-performance luxury SUV. In India, this beast costs about Rs 12.97 crore on-road, making it one of the most expensive cars owned by any Indian cricketer. But the Ferrari isn’t his only prize. For winning the Player of the Tournament award, he was gifted a Haval H9 SUV. He also has a BMW 320D for his daily drives.

His style doesn’t stop at cars. If you look at his wrist during interviews, you’ll often see a Rolex GMT-Master II with a black-and-blue bezel (fans call it the ‘Batgirl’). While the shop price is around Rs 10 lakh, its rarity means its real value is closer to Rs 14 lakh.

A sneak-peak into Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious homes

Despite the fame and the luxury, Abhishek remains a boy from Punjab at heart. He owns two beautiful homes that give him a break from the cricket world. His main house is in Amritsar, located in one of the city’s best neighbourhoods. Worth between Rs 6 crore and Rs 8 crore, this bungalow is his ‘safe place.’ The inside is designed with soft, calm colors and elegant wooden furniture. There is a grand black gate at the entrance and a peaceful front yard with a traditional wooden swing where he spends time with his family. The house even has a special prayer room with a white wooden mandir, reflecting his spiritual side.

He also has a home in Chandigarh. He uses this as his base for training and fitness, staying close to top-class cricket facilities while keeping his heart and family in Amritsar.

At the end of the day, despite the Rs 13 crore Ferrari and the world rankings, Abhishek remains a grounded son of Punjab. His success is built on hard work and the support of his family. Whether he is relaxing on his swing in Amritsar or smashing a world-class bowler for six, he stays the same focused person. For the fans, he is pure entertainment. For the bowlers, he is a nightmare. For Indian cricket, he is the fearless future.