India’s wedding industry is preparing for unprecedented business, with an estimated 52 lakh weddings expected to generate approximately Rs 7.50 lakh crore in economic activity during the first major wedding season this year from November 21 to December 15, as per projections by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The projection represents a 15.4% increase over the Rs 6.50 lakh crore wedding business in 2025 (November 1 to December 14, 2025), when approximately 46 lakh weddings took place during the corresponding season.

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According to CAIT, the projected Rs 7.50 lakh crore business will comprise approximately Rs 4.05 lakh crore, or 54%, in goods and retail purchases, while services will account for Rs 3.45 lakh crore, representing 46% of the total. Of this, jewellery and precious metals are expected to lead merchandise spending at Rs 1.20 lakh crore, followed by apparel and garments at over Rs 90,000 crore. Gifts and wedding accessories, electronics, groceries, sweets, furniture and other wedding-related purchases will also collectively generate approximately Rs 2 lakh crore business.

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On the services side, catering is expected to account for Rs 75,000 crore, marriage venues, banquet halls and hotels Rs 60,000 crore, and allied services such as event management and wedding planning Rs 2 lakh crore.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told FE, “India’s wedding season is much more than a series of social and cultural celebrations; it is a powerful economic phenomenon that brings together millions of consumers, traders, manufacturers, MSMEs, artisans and service providers.”

CAIT’s estimates show how the wedding business has risen over the years from Rs 3.75 lakh crore in 2022 to Rs 4.74 lakh crore in 2023 and Rs 5.90 lakh crore in 2024. The 2025 projection stood at Rs 6.50 lakh crore, increasing to Rs 7.50 lakh crore for 2026.

The latest projection also reflects changing consumer aspirations, rising purchasing power, and increasing streamlining of the wedding industry.

Delhi-NCR alone is expected to witness approximately five lakh weddings, generating an estimated Rs 2.50 lakh crore in business.

Markets such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Gandhi Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Khari Baoli and Connaught Place are expected to benefit from increased demand for jewellery, garments, gifts, household products and wedding supplies.

Beyond traditional retail spending, the premium wedding market is witnessing a major transformation. India’s wedding industry, estimated at over $100 billion, is seeing growing demand for intimate destination celebrations, personalised décor, curated menus, experiential entertainment and customised gifting.

The wedding boom is also expected to generate approximately 1.25 crore temporary, seasonal and part-time employment opportunities across India. Decorators, caterers, florists, photographers, beauticians, musicians, transport operators, hospitality workers, technicians and event managers are among those expected to benefit.

CAIT National Chairman Brij Mohan Agarwal said, “Every wedding creates a chain of economic opportunities. A single celebration supports jewellery manufacturers, garment traders, sweet makers, decorators, caterers, transporters, hotels, photographers and hundreds of other businesses.”

The growing preference for Indian-made garments, jewellery, handicrafts, furniture, traditional gifts and home décor is giving fresh momentum to the ‘vocal for local’ initiative.

Parthip Thyagarajan, co-founder and CEO of wedding planners WeddingSutra.com, said weddings are offering greater opportunities for experimentation and personalisation across décor, food and gifting. “The cost has seen a 15% increase versus last year. Destination wedding locations in Rajasthan are attracting premium spending, while city hotels are positioning themselves as wedding destinations,” he said. Some Indian hotels are reportedly generating 30-40% of their revenue from weddings. An average city wedding budget is now estimated at Rs 30-50 lakh.

Dipti Sawalka, founder-director of luxury event catering company Gourmet Design Company, said, “An intimate celebration can sometimes cost more than a mass wedding, as costs don’t significantly reduce with a smaller guest list. ‘Micro luxury’ is a movement from scale to experience, with couples investing more in creating a considered experience for fewer guests. Smaller celebrations allow for experiences that may not be possible at scale, such as experience-led and chef-led menus, plated and interactive dining, personalised food experiences built around the couple’s story, and culinary experiences that tie into the overall theme of the celebration.”