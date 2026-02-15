The T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today has fans everywhere talking. Both teams have been playing really well and haven’t lost a game yet, so this match is going to be a big deal for deciding who moves forward in the tournament and enters the Super Eight stage.

The Indian squad features several players who have become highly successful off the field as well as on it. As they take the field for this intense match, their market value continues to grow alongside their sporting achievements.

According to the latest data from Kroll’s Celebrity Brand Valuation, The Times of India and Crictoday, here are the top five Indian players for today’s match with the most lucrative brand deals.

ALSO READ Abhishek Bachchan reveals how his love for misal pav led to Swiggy investment

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya remains the most commercially dominant player on this list. His brand value saw a significant jump following recent leadership successes, and he currently earns between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 3 crore per endorsement deal. His portfolio includes high-energy and lifestyle brands like Monster Energy, BoAt, and Reliance Retail. His flair for luxury makes him a top choice for premium fashion, with his annual endorsement income estimated at over Rs 12 crore.

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah’s commercial value is based on his reputation as one of the best fast bowlers in the world. He holds a BCCI contract worth Rs 5 crore a year, and he earns a significant amount from his various advertisements. According to reports from Crictoday and Social Samosa, he usually asks for between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore for a standard deal, though some bigger campaigns can go up to Rs 3 crore. He currently represents over 25 brands, including Asics and OnePlus, with his total yearly earnings from endorsements estimated at Rs 8–10 crore.

Suryakumar Yadav

As the T20I captain, ‘SKY’ has seen his brand appeal skyrocket recently. His per-day endorsement fee has climbed to approximately Rs 2.5 crore, reflecting his status as a national leader. He currently manages a diverse portfolio of 26 active deals, including Reebok, Lenskart, and Boult Audio. Marketing experts value him for his reliability, and his annual commercial income is now estimated to be in the range of Rs 6 – 7 crore.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has leveraged his career resurgence into a steady and growing brand presence. Following India’s recent ICC triumphs, his visibility has attracted more than a dozen brands across fintech and sportswear. He has a major partnership with Adidas, alongside deals with Zebronics and Birla Opus Paints. Industry estimates suggest he pulls in nearly Rs 6 crore annually from his commercial associations.

Mohammed Siraj

Siraj’s personal story and hard work on the field make him a great choice for brands that want to reach a wide audience. He earns Rs 5 crore a year from his BCCI Grade A contract and recently signed a Rs 12.25 crore IPL deal with the Gujarat Titans. He’s a brand ambassador for Skechers and works with others like Thums Up, My11Circle, and SG Cricket, usually making between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore per deal. This brings his total annual earnings from endorsements to a very solid multi-crore figure.