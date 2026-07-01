India’s plastic industry is projected to grow to $63.69 billion in 2031, according to a Mordor Intelligence report. But years ago, in 1982, a plastic manufacturer set out to monopolise this market. Today, with a valuation of Rs 8500 crore, used by 40 crore Indians, the company has gradually become a household name everyone recalls as Cello.

Joint Managing Director, Gaurav Pradeep Rathod, in a recent conversation with Navan Jaiswal, YouTuber and podcaster, shared the real story behind Cello’s Rs 2500 crore revenue and what he would do instead, if he had to restart in 2026 with just Rs 50,000.

4 decades, 40 crore Indians – The Cello mindset

Started about 40 years ago, Rathod revealed how it was not just legacy that built a brand. It came with risk-taking, skill compounding, and eventually scaling it from 1 manufacturing plant to 15 across India.

As Rathod walks through his house, the swanky cars in his garage are hard to ignore, but what he later reveals shocks his listeners. When asked about restarting in 2026, if he were not a part of the Cello legacy, he would make travel bags.

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“I would have joined the business at the age of 16,” he added, crediting the young energy every entrepreneur must cash in on. “I would make bags – trolley bags, travel bags. There is no innovation in this field, and only a single type of product is available today. So, design has a huge role in this. You need brain, not money,” Rathod shared.

What sets this mindset apart?

In the day and age of today, every generation and economic section is working hard. An innovator, even in their 20s, is building the ‘next big startup’, while an established businessman is scaling for his ‘next big peak’.

He also had a word of caution for the founders of today. “Being a founder doesn’t mean sitting in a glass office. You must visit the field, and only then will you understand the ground reality,” he said. He added, “Until you know 100% of your business – from what your suppliers are doing, from what your employees are doing, what your designs are coming, how your products are being made – you are not a good founder till then.”

In fact, Rathod’s money philosophy is that “Money has to be invested all the time. A common man usually spends it all. Until you invest, your money doesn’t compound. A billionaire understands that compounding is the biggest rule – it’s not an exception.”

Recalling something his grandfather told him, Rathod shared, “Even if you have Rs 10 in your pocket, give Rs 2 back to society.” He questioned where billionaires would take their money, because at the end of the day, society helped you grow and you must give back, “so that they get a chance.”

In the end, he added, “A newcomer has to learn to be uncomfortable. What you learn in difficult situations, you don’t learn in classrooms, normal, and easy times. If you are surrounded by difficulties – you are on the right path.”

Who is Gaurav Rathod?

Gaurav Pradeep Rathod represents the third generation of the family behind Cello World, one of India’s largest homegrown consumer products companies. He has played a pivotal role in transforming Cello from a legacy household brand known primarily for plastic products and stationery into a diversified consumer goods company spanning housewares, insulated ware, glassware, opalware, writing instruments and appliances.

Unlike many family-business successors who enter the business immediately after graduation, Rathod built a strong academic foundation overseas. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Science (Economics-Finance) from Bentley University before completing an MBA at the University of Strathclyde.

Central to Cello’s expansion to e-commerce platforms, his approach also helped spread the company’s philosophy beyond plastics. He was also among the pioneers who steered through India’s most closely watched consumer IPOs in 2023.