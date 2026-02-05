Deepak Chopra in Epstein Files: Indian-American wellness expert Deepak Chopra has found a massive audience in the newly released Epstein Files from the Department of Justice. With emails dating back to a decade ago, he was seen regularly meeting the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), he set the record straight about his associations with the convict.

This came after several emails between the millionaire best-selling author and Epstein surfaced. Chopra, referring to ‘cute girls’ in one of his emails to the convicted paedophile, quickly drew flak for his words. In his post on social media, the author condemned the exploitation the victims faced and cleared the air on his involvement.

‘I was never involved…’

Deepak Chopra’s note on X read, “I am deeply saddened by the suffering of the victims in this case, and I unequivocally condemn abuse and exploitation in all forms.” He further clarified that he wasn’t involved in Epstein’s activities, while acknowledging that they were in contact.

“I want to be clear: I was never involved in, nor did I participate in, any criminal or exploitative conduct,” Chopra explained. He added, “Any contact I had was limited and unrelated to abusive activity.”

Referring to certain emails which went viral on social media, leaving millions of his spiritual followers in shock, Chopra regretted his tone. “Some past email exchanges have surfaced that reflect poor judgment in tone. I regret that and understand how they read today, given what was publicly known at the time.”

In the end, he remarked, “My focus remains on supporting accountability, prevention, and efforts that protect and support survivors.”

Deepak Chopra’s post on X.

Deepak Chopra’s emails with Epstein

The author, a physician and commonly called ‘new-age’ guru, exchanged several emails with Jeffrey Epstein. In the conversations captured in the recently released Epstein Files, the duo was seen referring to Marla Maples, the second wife of US President Trump. Dating back to 2016, Epstein had approached Chopra, and they had documented several schedules to meet.

Among the other striking exchanges, Chopra wrote ‘God is a construct, cute girls are real,” in one of his emails. Interestingly, he is not the only spiritual person mentioned in the Epstein Files; influential spiritual leader Dalai Lama was also mentioned 169 times amid this high-profile hall of shame.