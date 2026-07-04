“I used to live in a one-bedroom kitchen,” one of the most popular faces of Indian comedy recalled recently.

The comments came as Sunil Grover walked viewers through his multi-crore duplex apartment in Mumbai. The king of mimicry and one of the pillars of Kapil Sharma’s show recently gave fans a glimpse into his luxurious home – designed by his wife, Arti, and boasting a magnificent skyline.

In a video with Asian Paints’ YouTube series, Where The Heart Is, Grover walked the viewers through his abode of whimsy, giggles, and drama.

Appearing in nearly every advertisement, Grover is today more than a TV actor. Living in a luxurious apartment in Mumbai, he was once Kapil Sharma‘s closest companion as they went on to build some of the most viral IPs, including Dr Mashoor Gulati, Rinku Devi, and Gutthi.

Apart from his TV roles, Grover also appeared in Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan and Akshay Kumar’s Gabbar Is Back in 2015. His filmography spans an array of genres, but he shared that he feels like himself when he’s at home.

Wooden accents, panoramic views, and glass windows

Sunil Grover’s Mumbai home is an artist’s abode. True to its character, it is earthy, draws on Indian culture, and has a personal touch that no minimalist house can achieve. Overlooking the scenic skyline of Mumbai, Grover’s two-storey house, designed by his wife Arti, opens with a wooden door as a passage leads you to the living room.

Sunil Grover’s livingroom.

Dominated by glass and wood, the windows are nearly two-storey high. Covering two floors from the ceiling to the base, they open into the living and dining room. “I feel like a king sometimes,” shared Grover as he sat on the earthy and upholstered sofas in the living room.

The walls of the home also tell a peculiar story of the artist who inhabits them. A hand-painted tree in its autumn greets you at the entrance, while a flower vine starts from the ceiling and goes all the way up to the ground floor from the dining area. To complement the wooden doors and windows, the dining table follows the pattern, and soft colours with contrasting pillow-covers add a pop of colour to the room.

As she revealed that he loves to cook, Sunil Grover stepped into the kitchen to showcase its unique spinning windows and Moroccan tiles that beautifully complement the adjoining dining room. The eclectic design seems fitting for an artist who effortlessly slips from one character to another, though Grover was quick to dismiss any deeper symbolism—he simply chose it because he loved the design.

The open-pattern dining room with a double-height ceiling and windows.

The living room, however, had simple decor, with a small piano, a dart board, and a perfect spot to soak in the Mumbai sun. He shared how he took pride in just owning a house in Mumbai, a big deal in itself, and Grover recalled the days he had spent within the narrow confines of a one-bedroom kitchen home, and how he had gradually built his home brick by brick.

Stepping out onto the balcony, it is spacious and airy. Complete with a small outdoor wooden table, it seemed like the perfect spot to enjoy a cup of tea after a rainy evening. “From here, all the places I lived earlier are visible,” Grover shared about his plant-filled balcony. “The whole journey is visible from here,” he added.

The balcony which shares Grover’s journey.

Sunil’s Den – Soundproof TV room and more

Entering the den, Sunil Grover’s inner space, he revealed how an entire wall is dedicated to just books, which not only have his favourites but also some potential scripts. “What I love about this house are the doors,” shared Grover, giving the viewers a closer look at the carved detailing and careful attention to the craft.

Sitting in another one of his favourite spots, Grover revealed that the blue-walled TV room is soundproof and reminded him of his voice-over days. “We create our past in our present sometimes,” he remarked.