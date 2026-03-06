The world of entertainment is no longer just a place for earning salaries; it has become a space where stars build massive corporate empires. Usually, these rich lists are often filled with tech CEOs and big industrialists but household names from entertainment and sport are taking up more room in the rankings these days. The 2026 Hurun Global Rich List shows a major shift in how these famous figures build their fortunes, moving away from simple pay checks toward business ownership.

Hurun’s data suggests that stars are finding more ways to grow their wealth through intellectual property and branding. This year’s list features a record number of actors, musicians, and athletes who have moved past earning performance fees to become the primary owners of the businesses behind their fame.

George Lucas

Net worth: $7.6 billion

George Lucas is the wealthiest person in the entertainment world. The filmmaker and philanthropist made a fortune off the backs of his intellectual property; Lucas earned a record-breaking $4.05 billion from the sale of his Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012. After creating the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, he kept enough rights and Disney stock to see his wealth grow on its own. This made him a primary example of how valuable owning rights can be.

Steven Spielberg

Net worth: $6.4 billion

Steven Spielberg’s main source of wealth has been through through film rights and his role in major studios. He co-founded DreamWorks – the studio responsible for mega blockbusters like Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda and more – and thus gets a percentage of ticket sales from Universal Theme Parks because of a long-term consulting deal. This payout is estimated to bring in over $50 million every year. When added to the profits from his famous movies, his portfolio shows how much money can be made through long-term earnings in Hollywood.

Michael Jordan

Net worth: $3.6 billion

Michael Jordan is still the wealthiest athlete, showing that a sports brand can remain successful long after a player retires. Most of his money comes from his partnership with Nike. The Jordan Brand brings in over S$5 billion in annual revenue, and Jordan gets an estimated 5% royalty on those sales. The rising value of NBA teams also helped his net worth, especially after he sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets at a $3 billion valuation.

Jay-Z

Net worth: $2.8 billion

Jay-Z is the wealthiest musician on the list. Hurun points out that his billions come from building large brands rather than just music royalties. A big part of his fortune came from the $750 million deal to sell his stake in D’Ussé cognac back to Bacardi. He also owns the entertainment agency Roc Nation and has many other investments, which helped him move from being an artist to a business mogul.

Peter Jackson

Net worth: $2.0 billion

Director Peter Jackson is on the list because he owns the technology behind the movies. While he is famous for directing, he became a multi-billionaire mainly because he sold the technology side of Weta Digital for $1.6 billion in 2021. His company provides the visual effects for almost every major blockbuster. By owning this technical infrastructure, he has made money from the way movies are made.

Tiger Woods

Net worth: $1.9 billion

Tiger Woods has seen his net worth rise because of money made away from the golf course. Over 90% of his total earnings come from business deals. Even while playing less, he has had massive contracts with brands like Rolex. A past deal with Nike paid him about $500 million over 27 years. He now has his own brand called Sun Day Red and owns stakes in new sports ventures.

Taylor Swift

Net worth: $1.6 billion

Taylor Swift’s spot on the list is unique because her wealth comes almost entirely from her music. The Eras Tour was the first tour to make more than S$1 billion in total revenue, which left her with hundreds of millions of dollars after paying expenses. Her success shows that a strong relationship with fans can build a massive business. Her music catalogue is also valued at over US$500 million.

Rihanna

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Rihanna’s wealth is mostly tied to her beauty and fashion companies. She owns an estimated 50% stake in Fenty Beauty, which is a partnership with LVMH. The brand made $550 million in revenue in its first full year by focusing on products for everyone. Between her beauty line and her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, she has built a business that makes her one of the most successful self-made women.

Shah Rukh Khan

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood’s wealthiest stars. His wealth comes from his film production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, and his investments in cricket teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders. The value of that IPL team has grown a lot lately, with the report valuing the franchise at over $1.1 billion.

Bruce Springsteen

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Bruce Springsteen joined the list after a very successful year for his personal finances. In late 2021, he sold his entire music catalogue and publishing rights to Sony Music for around $550 million. This was one of the biggest deals ever for a single artist’s work. His inclusion on the list shows a trend where older artists are selling their song libraries for large sums of money.