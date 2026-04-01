Planning a trip is one thing, and booking flights is another. If you’ve ever sat at your computer, staring at a flight price that just jumped by five thousand rupees in the ten minutes since you last looked, you know the frustration. It feels like the airlines are playing a game with you, and usually, they’re winning.

But here’s the thing: those prices aren’t set. The airlines use massive computers to guess how much you’re willing to pay, and if you know how to ‘trick’ the system back, you can save a good amount of money.

Forget the ‘booking on a Tuesday’ myth

You’ve probably heard someone say, ‘Always buy your tickets at 3 am on a Tuesday.’ Honestly? That’s old advice that doesn’t really work anymore. According to Skyscanner’s 2026 Travel Trends Report, the day you book matters far less than the day you actually fly.

Skyscanner’s data reveals that Wednesday is currently the cheapest day for Indians to fly, though Expedia’s 2026 Air Hacks Report reveals that Friday has emerged as a surprisingly affordable day for international departures due to shifting business travel patterns. If you can push your trip midweek, you’ll avoid the ‘weekend surcharge’ that most vacationers pay.

The ‘hidden city’ trick

This is a bit of a ‘hacker’ move, but it works. Sometimes, a flight from Delhi to New York with a stop in London is cheaper than a direct flight just to London. Why? Because the airline is trying to compete on that long-haul New York route.

People use sites like Skiplagged and Skyscanner to find these. You book the flight to New York, but you just get off in London and walk out of the airport. The catch? You can’t check any bags (they’ll go to New York without you), and you can’t do this on a round-trip ticket because the airline will cancel your return leg once they see you missed the first flight.

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Stop searching for ‘home to destination’

Don’t always search for a ticket from your local airport all the way to your final destination. Often, the “all-in-one” ticket carries a massive convenience premium. ixigo’s 2026 data highlights that Indian travelers are increasingly booking ‘positioning flights,’ separate, cheap tickets to major hubs like Singapore, Dubai, or Ho Chi Minh City.

By reaching a more competitive hub first, you can unlock international long-haul deals that aren’t available from your home city. This strategy can save you upwards of Rs 20,000, provided you leave enough time (at least 5 hours) between the two separate bookings to handle any delays.

The New 48-hour “free cancellation” rule

A major win for Indian travelers in 2026 is the updated DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) mandate. As of March 26, 2026, passengers are entitled to a 48-hour free cancellation window after booking, allowing you to cancel or change your ticket without any additional charges.

This “look-in” period is a lifesaver if you spot a sudden price drop shortly after buying. If the fare falls on ixigo or Google Flights within those first two days, you can now cancel for a full refund and rebook at the lower rate, provided your flight is at least 7 days away (domestic) or 14 days away (international).

Don’t book too early

It might seem like a good idea to get ahead of the game, but booking six months out often results in a ‘planner’s premium’ rather than a deal. According to Expedia’s 2026 research, airlines usually hold back their best promotional prices until much closer to the departure date, with the most affordable window for domestic flights falling between 15 and 45 days.

For international trips, you should aim to book about 1 to 3 months in advance to catch the lowest fares. To take the guesswork out of the process, Skyscanner recommends using their ‘Price Alerts’ tool, which tracks those 20% anomaly price drops that occur when airlines are scrambling to fill empty seats.