Everyone loves a good rags-to-riches story – rooting for the underdog who wins it all at the end is satisfying and hopeful to many amid the bleakness of existence. That hard work and perseverance can pay off, gives people the zeal to keep trying at being successful.

One such story belongs to Sebastian Siemiatkowski, the co-founder and CEO of Klarna, who is a well-known example of such a triumph in the tech industry. He runs a massive financial company, but his early life was difficult.

Born in Sweden to Polish immigrants, Siemiatkowski had a hard time finding steady work, which meant his family often struggled with money. By 2026, his path from a teenager working in fast food to a top executive has become an aspirational story for new business owners.

His early job at Burger King

Siemiatkowski’s career started at the age of 15 on the assembly line of a Burger King in Uppsala. In an interview with Sequoia Capital, he explained that he took the job to help his family and to learn how a busy business operates. This is also where he met Niklas Adalberth, who later helped him start Klarna.

They spent their breaks talking about future business ideas while working the kitchen line. After high school, things stayed tough for Siemiatkowski. Fortune reported that after traveling the world on cargo ships during a break from school, he came back to Sweden with no money. For a brief period, he found himself back on government aid – often described as the Swedish version of food stamps – living at his parents’ house while he searched for work and waited to re-enroll in business school.

Starting the business after a failed pitch

The idea for Klarna came to him in 2005 while he was a student at the Stockholm School of Economics. He noticed that people were afraid to buy things online because they didn’t want to share their credit card details with unknown websites. He realized that if a company could let people “buy now and pay later,” it would solve the trust issue.

FinTech Magazine noted that Siemiatkowski and his partners famously entered this idea into a university contest and finished in last place. One of the judges even told them that the banks would surely beat them to it. Ignoring the skeptics, they launched the company anyway.

Following its successful IPO in September 2025, Klarna entered 2026 as a major player on the New York Stock Exchange. While its value has changed over time – sitting around $15 billion to $17.5 billion recently – Siemiatkowski has become very wealthy. The Wall Street Journal confirms he is one of the top tech leaders in Europe, showing that his early work experience was just as important as his education.

How does Klarna work?

Klarna is a global financial technology company and digital bank that has changed how people pay for things online. Its most popular service is “Buy Now, Pay Later,” which allows shoppers to split their purchases into smaller, interest-free installments. Instead of paying the full price upfront, a customer can choose to pay in four smaller amounts over six weeks or delay the entire payment for 30 days.

According to Stripe, the company makes its money primarily by charging the stores – rather than the shoppers – a small fee for every transaction. This is because stores that offer Klarna often see more people completing their purchases and spending more money. Today, Klarna has over 150 million users and is used by hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world.