A flashy cup with a handle and straw, you’ve seen these tumblers everywhere. From knock-offs in local shops to influencers and actors sipping from it, the iconic Stanley cup once became the hottest-selling in retail history. However, what was once made for World War II soldiers now appears as the biggest trend among women and teens – ‘a Stanley‘.

After making ‘Crocs‘ the next ‘it-girl’ accessory, Terence Reilly joined Stanley and transformed it into one of the most recognisable brands in contemporary times. From sold-out shelves to queued-up customers, the metal cup became more than a utility product, but a must-have style statement and often a benchmark.

But what shaped Reilly’s leadership mindset? Here are six lessons the Stanley CEO follows, even today.

Lead while you learn.

Reilly often prioritises being an active leader. And that doesn’t mean being present in meetings and giving feedback. He prioritised listening and learning while leading a million-dollar firm. Even at the peak of his career, he wanted to learn. According to a Forbes report, the idea of marketing the Stanley Quencher (the iconic model) to women was brought to life when Terence listened instead of pushing his agenda. One of his sales associates pointed out the insights into how women in Utah were the leading customers of their product.

Especially being new in the system, Reilly decided to listen first and then push. He worked on the basic idea of making his employees feel heard, involved, and considered during the decision-making process.

Listen – That’s the lesson

For Terence Reilly, leadership is as much about learning as it is about leading. At the heart of that philosophy is a simple but often overlooked skill: listening. Reilly believes that good ideas can come from anywhere, not just the boardroom. Whether it is an intern sharing a fresh perspective or a senior executive offering strategic insight, every voice has a place in the conversation.

Rather than treating feedback as a one-way process, he encourages an open exchange of ideas across all levels of the organisation. This creates a culture where employees feel heard, valued, and empowered to contribute. In turn, it fuels creativity, innovation, and stronger decision-making. Reilly often credits diverse viewpoints, across generations, backgrounds, and experiences, for helping shape both his leadership style and the direction of the businesses he has led.

Giving credit

In many interviews, Terence Reilly has spoken about the importance of listening, gathering input, and evolving as a leader along the way. But for him, leadership is not just about hearing good ideas, it is also about giving credit where it is due. Not as a way to avoid conflict, but as a deliberate strategy to build stronger teams and better outcomes.

Reflecting on his successes at Crocs, Reilly has openly acknowledged employees whose ideas helped transform the brand and its products. Rather than claiming victories as his own, he shines a spotlight on the people behind them. This approach sends a powerful message throughout an organisation: great ideas can come from anywhere, and they will be recognised. In turn, it encourages the others to share ideas with the higher-ups and increase accountability.