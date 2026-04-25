He sold SIM cards door-to-door as a teenager, gate-crashed startup conferences for free food, and wrote cold emails to India’s top business leaders from a cybercafé in Kota. By 26, Ritesh Agarwal was a billionaire and OYO had become a unicorn.

On the Himeesh Madaan podcast, the Shark Tank India judge simplified his journey into five foundational principles for anyone in their 20s who wants to build something real and worthwhile. These are battle-tested operating principles from someone who built one of India’s most recognisable companies from nothing.

But here’s what makes these principles urgent: according to the Press Information Bureau, India is now the world’s third-largest star-tup ecosystem with over 2 lakh registered startups and 21 lakh jobs created – yet as per the World Inequality Report 2026, the bottom 50% of the population still earns only 15% of the national income.

The gap between those who know how to build wealth and those who don’t has never been wider. These five principles can be your starting point.

Positive intent is your biggest unfair advantage

Ritesh’s first principle sits before strategy – call it a prerequisite. He said on the podcast: “Agar aap positive minded ye sochte hain ki mujhe kuch karna hai, kaise karna hai – us par bataiye. Unki toh madad ki ja sakti hai. (If you think positively that I have to do something, how to do it – tell me that. Those people can be helped.)”

The inverse is equally true. If you begin with “mujhse nahi hoga” (it won’t happen for me), you’ve already lost – not because of mindset theory, but because negative intent closes you off to the opportunities that are genuinely abundant right now.

The reality check: The self-doubt Ritesh describes runs deeper than personal weakness – the numbers make that clear. According to data from the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), over 65% of India’s population is under the age of 35 and according to UN World Population Data the median age of the country is just 28.1.

World Bank estimated that 12 million people enter the workforce every year. That’s a staggering amount of competition, and most of them are starting from identical middle-class backgrounds with identical fears. The ones who move forward aren’t necessarily smarter – they simply decided to try.

Start this week: Write down one thing you’ve been postponing because you assumed you’d fail. Give yourself 30 days and a measurable goal. The intent shift has to come first; the plan follows.

Kill the shyness. Cultivate curiosity. Try new things.

Ritesh Agarwal provided valuable insight for Indians in their 20s hoping to make it big

Ritesh broke down the three internal changes needed to think bigger: “The first thing is, you have to be less shy…in fact become shameless. Secondly – ignite curiosity within you and thirdly, which in my opinion is the most critical, do new things.”

The curiosity-wealth link is real. Ritesh read earnings call transcripts of US companies on a website called Seeking Alpha because he realised that financial literacy compounds just like money does. He started without understanding most of it and after two to three months, the patterns became clear.

The “try new things” principle has a counterintuitive twist: Ritesh admitted that some people try new things and then refuse to commit to anything long-term because they’re always chasing novelty. The goal is to use experimentation to find your calling and then go deep. As he put it, you can’t know your calling without trying ten things first.

Start this week: Pick one industry you know nothing about and spend 30 minutes reading its latest news. Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg or even a company’s annual report – publicly available and more valuable than most paid courses.

You are the average of your five people – here’s how to actually change them

This is where Ritesh went beyond the famous saying and got tactical. He explained how, as a broke student in Kota, he would research who was the smartest person in a given field – asking around until he had a name – then track down their email ID and write to them explaining his ambition and asking for just 19 minutes of their time.

“20 logon mein chaar log jawab dete the. Par chaar toh dete the.”

“20 logon mein chaar log jawab dete the. Par chaar toh dete the. (Out of 20 people, four would reply. But four did reply.)”

He then asked each of these mentors for referrals to three or four more smart people – building his network not through privilege but through persistence and specificity.

The compounding effect of your circle is not a metaphor. As per the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2023/24 Report, which surveys entrepreneurial conditions across 49 economies, India ranked second globally on the National Entrepreneurship Context Index – a measure of the quality of a country’s entrepreneurial environment – Which signifies that the access barrier has dropped significantly, but most people still don’t knock on the door.

Ritesh also offered a tactical workaround for those stuck in environments that don’t match their ambitions: attend startup events, expos, conferences, and industry meetups – many are free.

He gate-crashed TiE conferences himself when he couldn’t afford the entry fee, and he was upfront about it. Agarwal and his wife change their home every two to three years whenever they feel their surrounding environment has stopped challenging them.

Start this week: Identify three people in your field whose work you genuinely respect. Write them one specific, honest email – not asking for a job, but asking one intelligent question. The worst they can do is not reply.

Redefine education – your degree is one delivery method, not the destination

Ritesh’s Thiel Fellowship contract began with a line that stayed with him: “We never let university interfere with education.” The stance is firmly pro-learning, and the sources of that learning extended well beyond any classroom.

Growing up in Rayagada, Ritesh witnessed how the Kandha tribal community – people who lived entirely self-sufficiently through barter, growing their own food and building their own homes – functioned and started taking notes. He also learned from small traders and relatives in the same town.

This matters because, as stated in the GUESSS India 2023 Report – the Global University Entrepreneurial Spirit Students’ Survey, and the first study of its kind conducted in India – 69.7% of Indian students intend to pursue employment right after graduation, largely because the education system trains for jobs, not for wealth creation.

A degree secures a starting salary. Continuous, self-directed learning is what builds the compounding intellectual capital that creates real financial leverage over time. His framework for self-education has three parts. First, read widely and read well. The first time you read something out of your comfort zone, most of it won’t make sense – but after two to three months your understanding improves drastically.

Second, get yourself into rooms with like-minded people – startup events, conferences, anywhere that draws people who think bigger than your current environment. Third, be decisive about cutting out anything that pulls your thinking negative. If something is steadily draining your positivity or clarity, stop it immediately.

Start this week: Replace 30 minutes of passive social media scrolling with one earnings report or one chapter of a book relevant to your domain. Do this for 90 days and measure the cognitive difference.

Emotional stability is a wealth strategy – treat it like one

The fifth principle is the one most young people overlook entirely. Ritesh was direct: “Jab bhi troubles ho, usmein sanyam rakhna, stability rakhna.” (Whenever there’s trouble, maintain composure, maintain stability.)

When Himeesh asked him directly how he bounces back when he feels low, Ritesh pointed to a specific memory – the day he convinced his father to give him one gap year to pursue his idea before going to college. His father agreed, quietly worked on his mother, and the next morning Ritesh woke up with permission to begin.

“When I got the opportunity – if I couldn’t do well with it, then when others get opportunities, they’ll give up before they even start.” It is gratitude for that original opportunity – not pride in later achievement – that he returns to when things get hard.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on podcast discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The financial figures and strategies mentioned are personal to the individual and have not been independently verified. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific investment strategy. Readers are advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making financial decisions.