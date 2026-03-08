The 2026 T20 World Cup concludes today, March 8, as India and New Zealand face each other in the final match in Ahmedabad. The prestige of winning the trophy and subsequently the adoration by one’s own countrymen are the main goals, but the money involved this year has also sweetened the deal for players. The International Cricket Council (ICC) set the total prize pool at $13.5 million, up from $11.25 million in the previous edition..

This total is a 20% increase compared to the tournament held two years ago. According to reports from The Economic Times, the boost in prize money comes from strong sponsorship deals and high viewership across India and Sri Lanka. The extra funding ensures that teams are rewarded fairly for their performance on the field.

ALSO READ Explained: How global wealth migration is opening new doors for Indian professionals

Breakdown of the winning payout

The team that wins the final tonight will take home $3 million, which is roughly Rs 27.48 crore. The runners-up also get a significant payout of $1.6 million, or about Rs 14.65 crore. Because the tournament is now split between 20 teams, the ICC has to spread the funds across a larger group, which keeps the individual stage payouts from growing too quickly.

AOL Finance notes that these higher figures show how much the T20 format has grown financially. The gap between the winner and the runner-up is meant to make the final match feel even more competitive.

Financial rewards for all participants

Each team that took part in the tournament receives a portion of the prize pool depending on how far they made it in the bracket. The two teams that were knocked out during the semi-finals, England and South Africa, were awarded $790,000 each. Those that reached the Super 8 stage, but did not advance further earned $380,000 for their efforts. This payment structure is designed to make sure that teams are paid a fair amount for reaching the middle rounds of the event.

Even the teams that did not make it past the first round still receive a payout. According to The Sunday Guardian, each of the 20 participating nations is guaranteed at least $250,000. This money is intended to help smaller cricket boards improve their local facilities and training. While the ICC pays out these amounts, individual cricket boards like the BCCI often give their players extra bonuses on top of the official prize money.

The role of national board bonuses

The actual payout for players is much higher because of the additional rewards provided by their home countries. For example, The Times of India reported that after India won in 2024, the BCCI actually awarded the team an extra Rs 125 crore on top of the ICC’s prize money.

This ensured that each player received about Rs 5 crore individually. If India wins today, the BCCI is expected to announce a similar massive bonus, making the official ICC prize money look like only a small part of the total reward.