He arrived in Mumbai with ten years of theatre, an iron will, and very little else. Yet even by Bollywood’s punishing standards, there is one day in Manoj Bajpayee’s life that stands apart — a day when the actor was dropped from three different projects within hours of each other.

On episode 5 of Shekhar Suman’s chat show Shekhar Tonite, where the actor appeared as a guest to promote the release of his latest film Governor, Bajpayee revisited that chapter with remarkable calm and even a few laughs — reminding audiences why his story is one of Hindi cinema’s most well-known tales of resilience.

The boy from Bettiah

Before Mumbai, before Delhi, there was a small boy in Patna watching a film poster. He spotted Shatrughan Sinha’s name — a son of the same city — listed in large letters on the hoardings. His chest swelled with pride, and in that moment a seed was planted.

The actor was all smiles as he was introduced as the guest for episode 5. (Image: Youtube)

It grew steadily. In Class 5, his teacher Gangasagar sahab selected him to represent their class at an education contest, handing him a Harivansh Rai Bachchan poem to recite. When Bajpayee walked off that stage to a standing ovation — teachers rising to their feet, boys cheering — something shifted permanently. The echo of that applause, he told Suman, has never left him.

Getting to Delhi at all required a small deception. He told his father he wanted to prepare for the UPSC — to become a DM or SP. His father, a gentle man by Bajpayee’s account, approved. His mother, however, was the real force at home. “Meri maa jo thi, Hitler thi,” he said with a laugh (“My mother was Hitler”). He knew she would never let the eldest son leave, so he simply didn’t tell her the truth either.

Ten years in Delhi

The Delhi years were lean. His parents sent what they could, but it was his friends — all preparing for the UPSC themselves — who kept him afloat. They fed him, shared their clothes with him, and kept food warm for him when he came back exhausted from theatre rehearsals late at night. One of them, a law student, defended him when others mocked his ambitions: that at least this one, he said, knows exactly where he’s going — “Iska lakshya nirdharit hai” (“His goal is fixed”).

His professors at Ramjas College’s History Honours department felt the same way. They would save him a front-row seat — not out of favouritism, he said, but because they didn’t want that particular spark to get lost in the crowd.

Three rejections from the National School of Drama, however, tested even that resolve. He spoke of those knockbacks on the show without dwelling on them — they had become, in retrospect, part of the architecture of who he became.

The day everything fell apart

The turnaround, when it came, was Satya. But before that came one of the worst days of his life.

Early in his Mumbai career, Bajpayee arrived for a shoot one morning. After just one take, an assistant director quietly pulled him aside, led him to a costume room, and said: “Kuch sahi nahi lag raha hai” (“Something doesn’t feel right”). And just like that, he was out.

Before his big break with Satya, Bajpayee had gone through one of the worst times in his career. (Image: Youtube)

Rather than go home, he headed straight to the set of a corporate film he was also cast in — only to find someone else already playing his role. A third phone call to confirm an upcoming serial slot delivered the final blow: that part had been recast too. At a PCO booth near his DN Nagar chawl, he made the call himself and got the news from an assistant who didn’t even realise he hadn’t been informed yet.

Three roles, and all of them were gone in a single day.

Victor — an assistant director on that second set who would later make films for Yash Raj — was the one who broke the news about the corporate film. His response captured the pitch-black humour of the moment. “Tu suicide toh nahi karega na?” he asked, before offering to come over with drinks (“You won’t kill yourself, will you?”). Bajpayee laughed retelling it on the show, but the weight behind the moment was unmistakable.

The fire that wouldn’t go out

Suman pressed him on what kept him standing. Bajpayee’s answer was simple and unequivocal. “Main dus saal theatre karke aaya tha,” he said. “I knew my job.” (“I had come after ten years of theatre. I knew my job.”) That decade of rigorous work in Delhi had given him something no rejection could touch — an unshakeable belief in his own craft. And “inn logon ko is baat ka pachtawa hoga”, he told himself — these people would regret it.

They did. Satya, when it came, settled the argument. The Bhiku Mhatre dance sequence, now iconic, was entirely his idea: when a choreographer arrived on set with formal steps, he went straight to Ram Gopal Varma. “Yeh toh nahi ho payega sir. This is a very authentic, realistic film.” Varma agreed, the sequence was shot in half a day, and drinks followed by evening.

What came after was a deliberate sacrifice. He turned down a string of lucrative villain roles, bought his own flat only six or seven years later, and chose Shool, Zubeidaa, Pinjar and Road over the money. As he put it, Bhiku Mhatre did not change much in terms of his bank balance — but that was his choice, and he was ready to face it.

Yash Chopra called him personally for a cameo in Veer-Zaara. Bajpayee didn’t ask for the script, just the date and when he cheekily asked for a bigger role next time, Chopra told him plainly: “Beta, main tere jaise actors ke liye kahan film banata hoon” (“Son, where do I make films for actors like you?”).

The peak of the entire era, however, came on the sets of Aks, standing opposite Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. When a cameraman warned him not to be nervous, his reply was characteristic: “If I get nervous in front of him, that will not be a compliment to him.” Looking across at Bachchan before the camera rolled, one thought arrived: “Manoj, aaj tera imtehaan hai. It was all worth it” (“Manoj, today is your test. It was all worth it”).

Postscript

Suman put it best when he summed up the arc: a boy from Bettiah who memorised Bachchan poems in Class 5, who talked his father into funding a Delhi education under the pretence of becoming a DM, who is today a Padma Shri-winning actor with four National Awards to his name.

When asked which felt bigger — the National Awards or the Padma Shri — Bajpayee didn’t hesitate. The Padma Shri, he said, because it is a civilian honour. “Aapko us star pe maana jaata hai ki aap ek sachche naagrik hain” (“You are recognised at that level as a true citizen of this country”). He had taken his father to the ceremony. The old man, who had once worried quietly about what would become of his eldest son, sat in that hall and watched.

Some days, the best revenge really is a career well-lived.