Holi is one of those days that starts early and ends late. In the morning, it’s all about colours, loud music and running into friends you haven’t seen in months. By afternoon, everyone is laughing, a little tired and ready for something cold in hand. And by evening, once the colours are washed off and fresh clothes are on, the vibe turns calm, more food, softer music and long conversations.

If you’re hosting a Holi party at home, drinks naturally become part of the plan. In the daytime, most people reach for something light and refreshing. Later at night, many prefer a good whisky to sip slowly while they unwind.

So here’s an easy, no-complicated-guide, just simple beer options for the afternoon and whiskies for the night to keep your Holi flowing smoothly.

Beers for Holi party

Six Fields Beer

For daytime gatherings, Six Fields Beer works well because it is smooth and easy to drink. It suits long afternoons when people are moving between music, snacks and colour play.

This Holi season, the brand is also running a festive offer in select states including Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Maharashtra (Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur), Haryana (Gurgaon) and Chandigarh. With certain bulk purchases, a themed Holi T-shirt is being offered.

If you are hosting a large group, their kegs can make serving simple and reduce the stress of managing too many cans and bottles.

Bira 91

A common sight at house parties, Bira 91 is known for its light and refreshing styles. It is easy to sip between dance breaks and works well for mixed-age groups. The clean finish makes it a safe and popular choice for Holi afternoons.

Whisky for a relaxed evening

As the sun sets and everyone freshens up, the mood changes. This is when whisky usually becomes the drink of choice.

Crazy Cock Indian single malt whisky

Made at South Seas Distilleries, one of India’s oldest malt producers, Crazy Cock is matured in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks. It offers flavours of vanilla, caramel, warm spice and dried fruit, with a smooth finish.

Its special expression, “Madhuca: The Heritage Editions,” is finished in Mahua casks — made from a flowering tree native to India that is used in traditional spirits. This gives the whisky a soft floral sweetness and a warm, Indian character. It is a good option if you want to offer guests something slightly different.

Godawan single malt whisky

Inspired by Rajasthan’s desert region, Godawan Single Malt brings spice, fruit notes and light smokiness. It is best enjoyed neat or with a splash of water. This is a good choice for hosts who want to move beyond regular, everyday whisky labels.

Indri single malt Indian whisky

Produced in Haryana near the Himalayan foothills, Indri uses triple-wood maturation — ex-bourbon, wine and PX sherry casks. The result is rich and balanced, with notes of dried fruit, vanilla and warm spice. It pairs well with both savoury snacks and sweet Holi desserts.

GianChand Adambaraa & Manshaa

From Jammu’s Himalayan region, the GianChand range offers two styles. Adambaraa is smooth and fruit-forward, with honey and soft spice. Manshaa is smokier, with peat and citrus notes. Keeping both allows guests to choose according to their preference.

MacRoys Blended Scotch

Made by Angus Dundee Distillers, MacRoys Blended Scotch is known for its smooth and balanced taste. It is aged in first-fill bourbon casks, which give it flavours of vanilla, caramel and oak. The Extra Peat Variant is aged in both bourbon and sherry casks, adding hints of honey, chocolate and vanilla along with a light smoky touch.

The Sherry Cask Finish, said to be the only blended Scotch in India with this finish, offers a warm, slightly sweet flavour with added depth. With three distinct options to choose from, MacRoys is a good pick for festive celebrations and gifting.

DOAAB 01

This limited release is matured in ex-bourbon barrels and comes in packaging inspired by Rajasthan’s Mandana art. It has a balanced and slightly sweet profile, making it suitable for relaxed evening sipping.

Whistler Barrel Aged Blended Malt Whisky

Whistler Barrel Aged Blended Malt Whisky is made by blending mature malt and grain whiskies. It is aged in oak barrels, which give it a smooth and rich taste.

On the nose, you may notice soft hints of dried apple, apricot, vanilla and light oak. The taste is smooth, with flavours of malt, toffee, pineapple and a mild spice. The finish is medium, leaving behind a gentle sweetness.

Medusa

Medusa makes for a crisp and refreshing addition to Holi celebrations, with its smooth taste be it Medusa Premium Strong, or Medusa Air offering the perfect balance for daytime gatherings that stretch into the evening. Known for its clean finish and contemporary appeal, Medusa complements festive menus effortlessly, making it an easy, go-to pick for hosts looking to elevate their Holi house parties with a premium brew.

Amrut Distilleries special releases

Amrut is one of the pioneers of Indian single malts. Its special and cask-strength releases are known for bold flavours like spice, dark chocolate and oak. These are better suited for late-night conversations when the party becomes quieter.

Holi celebrations now go beyond colours and sweets. Many hosts plan the day carefully, from music to menu to drinks. A mix of light beers in the afternoon and good single malts in the evening can keep guests happy throughout.

Disclaimer: Alcohol consumption is injurious to health. This article is intended for informational purposes only. Financial Express does not promote or encourage the consumption of alcohol in any manner.