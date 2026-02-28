Holi in Delhi is never just about playing with colours. It is loud, bright, and full of energy. In 2026, the excitement in Delhi-NCR is already building up. Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, and this year the city is choosing big music festivals over small house parties. There will be techno shows, carnival-style events, luxury pool parties at farmhouses, and even pet-friendly celebrations.

If you want something bigger than a small gathering at home, this is your guide. We have looked at the most popular events in Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida to help you choose where to celebrate.

1. Cirque De Holi 2026

This is arguably the most ambitious event in the capital this year. Hosted at the iconic JLN Stadium, Cirque De Holi is attempting to bridge the gap between the Rio Carnival in Brazil and the traditional spirit of India. It’s not just about the colors here; it’s about the spectacle. Think stilt walkers, vibrant dancers, and a massive stage production featuring over 20 artists.

The musical focus is on high-energy electronic beats, with international heavyweights like Tori Levett and Fake Tattoos headlining the show. If you want a party that feels like a global music festival, this is your best bet.

When: March 4, 2026

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, Gate No. 21, New Delhi

Timings: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Ticket Prices: Rs 1,178 – Rs 2,500+

2. Holi Haze 4.0

Holi Haze has returned for its fourth season, and it has quickly become a fan favourite. What makes this event stand out is its unique “dual-stage” setup. If you’re in the mood for loud Bollywood hits and Punjabi chartbusters by Pranjal Dahiya or DJ Sumit Sethi, you head to the Capital Stage. But if you want to escape the “mainstream” noise, you can head over to the Techno Stage for a deeper, more underground vibe.

When: March 4, 2026

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, Gate No. 14, New Delhi

Timings: 10:30 am onwards

Ticket Prices: Rs 599 – Rs 1,999

3. Holi Moo 3.0

For those who find stadiums a bit too overwhelming, Holi Moo 3.0 offers a more ‘vacation’ feel. To be hosted at a luxury farmhouse in Noida, this party is all about that ‘Goan chiller’ vibe. It’s famous for its massive swimming pool, rain dance setups, and organic colour stations. With more than 20 artists performing across two stages, it’s a perfect spot for those who want to spend their afternoon swimming and dancing under the sun.

When: Tuesday, March 3 (Pre-Holi) and Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Venue: PUBG Farmhouse, Sector 128, Noida

Timings: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

Ticket Prices: Rs 299 (Early Bird) – Rs 1,100

4. Poochkari 5.0

For pet parents, Holi is often a day of stress. The loud speakers and toxic chemicals can be scary for dogs. Poochkari has become a favourite alternative for animal lovers. This event replaces the loud music with gentle, ambient music and ensures that every gram of colour used is 100 percent pet-safe and organic. There are even dedicated doggy pools and snacks for your furry friends.

When: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Venue: Petstreet Resort, Sector 135, Noida

Timings: 11:00 am onwards

Ticket Prices: Starting from Rs 700

5. Holiwood 11.0

Now in its 11th year, Holiwood is a veteran in the Delhi party scene. Held at the Constitution Club of India, it attracts a slightly more organized and “elite” crowd. You can expect a high-quality rain dance, premium food stalls, and a relentless playlist of Bollywood’s greatest Holi hits.

When: March 4, 2026

Venue: Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, Delhi

Timings: 10:00 am onwards

Ticket Prices: Rs 499 (Limited Entry) – Rs 1,500