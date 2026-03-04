Holi is one of those festivals where the day starts early and ends very late. There is colour in the air, music on full volume, plates full of sweets and friends dropping in without warning. By afternoon, many people are out in the sun for hours, playing Holi, dancing and having a few drinks. It all feels fun at the moment. But the next morning often tells a different story which leaves you with a headache, dry mouth, upset stomach and no energy.

Doctors say this can be avoided if people are a little careful.

Dr. G. Nasiruddin, Consultant – Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road, says simple steps can help prevent a bad hangover after Holi celebrations.

Eat before you drink

Many people start drinking without eating properly. “Do not drink alcohol on an empty stomach,” says Dr. Nasiruddin. “Have a proper meal before you start. Food, especially protein and healthy fats, slows down how fast alcohol enters your system.”

When you eat first, you are less likely to feel dizzy or sick later.

Drink slowly

At parties, people often drink quickly without thinking. “Your body needs time to process alcohol,” the doctor explains. “If you drink too fast, your body cannot handle it. Sip slowly and take breaks between drinks.”

This helps reduce the chances of a severe hangover.

Drink water again and again

Holi is played outside in the sun. You sweat a lot without realising it. “Drink a glass of water between every alcoholic drink,” says Dr. Nasiruddin. “Keep drinking water throughout the day. Dehydration is one of the main reasons for headaches and weakness.”

Water keeps your body balanced and helps you feel better the next day.

Do not mix different drinks

Beer, wine and hard drinks together can make things worse. “When you mix different types of alcohol, you may get more headaches, nausea and stomach pain,” he says. “Sugary mixers also make dehydration worse.”

It is better to stick to one type of drink and avoid too much sugar.

Sleep well after the party

After a long day, the body needs rest. “Sleep is very important,” says Dr. Nasiruddin. “Your body recovers while you sleep. If you do not rest properly, you will feel tired and irritated the next day.” Good sleep helps you recover faster.

Be careful if you have health problems

People with diabetes, liver disease, high blood pressure or those taking regular medicines should be extra careful. “For some people, it is safer to avoid alcohol completely,” the doctor says. “Alcohol can affect medicines and make health problems worse.”

Holi is meant to be enjoyed. With a little care, eating well, drinking slowly, staying hydrated and resting properly, you can celebrate fully and still wake up feeling fine the next morning.