Every year, there’s a moment when you realise Holi isn’t far anymore, but it’s almost here. The markets start looking brighter, piles of gulal appear outside shops, white kurtas suddenly dominate stores, and sweet shops are stacked high with fresh gujiyas. That familiar buzz has already begun. But before you make plans, there’s one important detail to check this time: the date. In 2026, Holi is bringing a small twist with it.

The date and timings for Holi 2026

As per the Hindu calendar calculations shared by Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi (full moon phase) begins at 5:55 pm on March 2 and ends at 5:07 pm on March 3. Under usual circumstances, this would mean Holika Dahan on the evening of March 3 and Dhulendi celebrations on March 4.

However, this year there’s a total lunar eclipse on the evening of March 3, which changes everything.

In Hindu tradition, an eclipse brings with it the period of Sutak, when auspicious rituals are generally avoided. Since Holika Dahan is lit on the eve of Holi and must take place after sunset at a specific muhurat, performing it during an eclipse is considered inauspicious. Because of this, different regions have interpreted the timings slightly differently.

So, when is your state celebrating?

Depending on where you are in India, Holi may fall on March 3 or March 4.

Holi on March 3:

As per Drik Panchang, some states may conduct Holika Dahan on the night of March 2. These include:

Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri



Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot



Rajasthan: Jaisalmer



Karnataka: Mangalore



Holi on March 4:

Several regions are sticking to the more traditional alignment of dates while carefully adjusting around the eclipse timing on March 3.

North India: Delhi and most parts of Uttar Pradesh



Rajasthan: Jaipur, Kota



South & East India: Bengaluru, Mysore, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha



It’s always better to check local announcements or temple notices in your area, as final decisions often depend on regional priest councils and customary practice.

Holika Dahan significance

Beyond the colours and celebration, Holi carries deep symbolism. At its core, it marks the triumph of good over evil and the transition from winter to spring.

The ritual of Holika Dahan is rooted in the legend of Prahlad and Holika. According to the mythological story, Prahlad was a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, much to the anger of his father, the demon king Hiranyakashipu. In an attempt to punish him, Holika, who was believed to be immune to fire, sat with Prahlad in a blazing pyre. But Holika was consumed by the flames, while Prahlad emerged unharmed.

Hence, Holika Dahan symbolises the burning away of negativity, ego, and injustice. The next day’s riot of colours celebrates renewal, joy, and togetherness.