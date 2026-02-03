Longevity expert and entrepreneur Bryan Johnson was recently mentioned in the newly released Epstein Files. Mentioned in one of several emails, this came to light after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) released 3 million documents, including 2000 videos and 18,000 images, on January 30. Amid these mentions, Johnson joined the high-profile ‘hall of shame’, which included notable personalities such as Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z (Shawn Carter), Woody Allen, as well as US President Trump, Elon Musk, among others.

Sharing in a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), Johnson opened up about the emails exchanged between his team and the late sex offender. The emails date back to 2017, when the longevity expert was building Kernel, a neurotech company, and Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly ‘doing some neuroscience stuff at MIT,’ mentioned Johnson in his account.

‘Epstein seemed like a very dark person’

Sharing his account on social media, Johnson recalled that they met virtually via video conferencing. “A mutual contact put us in touch as I was building my brain interface company, Kernel, and he had supposedly done some neuroscience stuff at MIT.”

Elaborating on his experience from the call, as revealed in the recently released portion of the Epstein Files, Johnson called Jeffrey a ‘very dark person’. “After a ten-minute video call, I immediately called the person who put us in contact and told him that Epstein seemed like a very dark person. I felt sick to my stomach.” He added that he overtly mentioned how he never wanted to speak to him [Epstein] again.

Johnson’s post on X further read, “I knew nothing about him, but weirdly, intuitively, something was deeply wrong. Being in his proximity felt dangerous.” He further explained that the moment their call ended, Johnson immediately declined Epstein’s suggestion to ‘stay in touch’. “I was genuinely relieved when the call ended,” he added.

‘Intuitively evil person’

Bryan Johnson went on to describe Jeffrey Epstein as someone who was “legitimately the most intuitively ‘evil’ person” he had ever met. “It was the strongest negative feeling I’ve ever had about another person. It was visceral,” the influencer shared. A major part of the post highlighted how, during the majority of the call, Epstein primarily discussed himself. According to Johnson, he was ” flexing connections, scientists, money donated,” repeatedly mentioning MIT and Harvard.

Interestingly, Johnson had not doubted Epstein before the call. He shared, “He also wasn’t presented as some obvious outcast. He was wrapped in credibility, positioned by others as relevant and important.” Further, he explained, “Epstein wasn’t some fringe guy who showed up randomly. He was embedded in institutional credibility…He was always surrounded by people who made him seem legitimate.”

What do Epstein Files say?

According to the files released, redacted emails point at the two, Johnson and Jeffrey, being affirmatively in contact with one another. While it does not contain any graphic details or accounts of victims, they do discuss a potential meeting about Kernel.

In a series of emails exchanged between a coordinating party and Epstein. Bryan Johnson had expressed interest in meeting Epstein physically. In one of his emails, he asks to schedule a preferred time, engaging with Futurism CEO Alex Klokus and a third person named Masha. As per the documents, Klokus was also in contact with Johnson, who pushed for a collaboration between Epstein and the Kernel founder.