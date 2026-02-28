Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria: Hilton is held to the highest standards of hospitality. And when it comes to luxury hotels, Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria usually ranks among the top contenders. Launched in 2006, the premium hotel chain came to India in Jaipur. Spanning 22 acres, it has over 174 rooms and 51 pool villas. Bringing the same level of luxury to the country’s favourite beachfront, Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria is coming to Goa.

Set to unveil in 2030, the lavish Hilton spot will be the third Waldorf Astoria in India, after Jaipur and New Delhi. Overlooking the lavish 20-acre coastline, the property will open nearly 150 rooms, welcoming guests from across the world.

Goa’s Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria: Early access

The resort will host the signature Peacock Alley and an allocated 10,800 sq feet space for events alone. Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria will also welcome guests to a mix of elegant rooms, private luxury villas, and a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea.

A massive step towards Hilton’s expansion, the property will feature gourmet meals, wellness facilities, and facilities like a pool and other recreational facilities. Guests are welcomed to marble floors and breathtaking crystal chandeliers. They can pamper themselves with luxurious gold-infused treatments and clubs that offer champagne and pour happiness 24/7.

Designed for both luxury travellers and those seeking an opulent getaway, Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria will be the perfect fit for Goa’s competing tourism demands.

As per the trend, a room at the Hilton Jaipur costs nearly Rs 20,000 a night. While in Delhi, it would start from Rs 30,000 a night.

About Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria

Positioned above Conrad, Hilton’s Waldorf Astoria is one of its most premium properties. Offering personalised butler service and bespoke experiences for luxury seekers, only 35 other locations are offering such pristine options.

However, the flagship branch is located at the Park Avenue landmark in New York. It has over 1400 rooms on 27 storeys. Interestingly, it is the birthplace of the Waldorf salad and the location of the first-ever Met Gala.