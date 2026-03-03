Let’s be honest, a Holi party without Amitabh Bachchan singing Rang Barse or Ranbir Kapoor dancing to Balam Pichkari feels incomplete. These songs are the backbone of every ‘Holi dance’ in India. But after the tenth time hearing the same hook, even the most enthusiastic dancer needs a change of pace. If you’re hosting a bash this week, it’s time to move beyond the usual suspects and mix in some fresh energy.

From 2026’s newest hits to dance-offs, here is how you can level up your Holi soundtrack.

The 2026 Bollywood Holi playlist

Every year brings a new ‘it’ song, and for 2026, it is undoubtedly ‘Panwadi’ from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. With Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, this track has quickly replaced older hits at sundowner parties. It’s got that perfect mix of cheeky lyrics and a beat that demands a hook step. If you want your party to feel on-trend, this is the first song you should queue up after the initial gulal has been thrown.

Another recent favorite making waves is ‘Holi Ke Rang Ma’ from the film Maharaj. While it was released slightly earlier, it has found a second life in 2026 playlists because of its rhythmic, traditional-meets-modern sound that doesn’t feel as “noisy” as some commercial EDM tracks.

Holi dance battle songs

If your group of friends loves a good dance face-off, you need tracks that offer pure adrenaline. ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ from War is a must. The drum beats are loud, and the energy is infectious. It’s the perfect track for that moment when the water jets are turned on full blast.

For something with a bit more ‘swag,’ try ‘Holiyaan’ from the movie Vedaa. It gives a contemporary, slightly edgy twist to the festival of colors. Sharvari Wagh’s high-energy moves in the video have inspired a lot of choreography this year, making it a favorite for the Gen-Z crowd.

The nostalgic Holi songs

We all love the classics, but they don’t have to be the slow, original versions. Many DJs this year are spinning 2026 Holi Mashups that blend the soulful Aaj Biraj Mein Holi Re with deep house or EDM basslines. These “Lofi-to-Holi” transitions are great for the mid-afternoon phase when people are eating gujiyas but still want to tap their feet.

Regional Holi songs

Don’t limit yourself to just Bollywood. Some of the best Holi energy comes from regional tracks. ‘Phagunwa Ke Maza’ (Bhojpuri) or a high-tempo Bhangra mix can turn a boring party into a riot. Punjabi tracks like “Tenu Rang Laun Layi” have a heavy bass that works perfectly for outdoor speakers.

This year, don’t just hit ‘shuffle’ on a decade-old folder. Mix the old with the brand new to keep the vibe alive until the last bucket of water is empty!