Many actors in the film industry grow up with famous parents and easy access to big studios, but some of the most respected stars come from much humbler beginnings. It is uncommon to find a story that goes from the quiet shifts of a night guard to the global stage of international film festivals. These types of paths usually involve years of rejection and financial difficulty before any real recognition comes along.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui lived through this exact experience; moving from a struggling worker to a respected figure in cinema after years of persistent hard work. Before he became a well-known actor, he spent a long time working various odd jobs just to support himself while trying to build his movie career. According to interviews with The Times of India, he grew up as one of nine siblings in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and eventually moved to Delhi to chase his dream of acting.

A difficult childhood and the era of the night watchman

Born in Budhana to a family of farmers, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the oldest of nine children. He grew up in relatively difficult financial conditions and the family did not have much in resources to go around. As the eldest son he felt an intense pressure to find a steady source of income and become financially secure even from a young age; however the struggle would be akin to climbing a steep mountain as his youth was spent in a region where – apart from farming – there were few other career paths available, if any.

According to The Times of India, his family’s financial situation meant that higher education was a luxury, but his mother reportedly mortgaged her jewelry to ensure he could study. After graduating with a degree in Chemistry, he moved to Vadodara to take a job as a chemist at a petrochemical plant. Even though taking up the position meant having a steady paycheck and professional stability, the actor admitted in interviews that – as an artist – he didn’t find the work very rewarding.

His interest in acting began after he watched a play in Delhi, leading him to realise that his future belonged on the stage. To gain admission to the National School of Drama (NSD), he had to fulfill a requirement of having acted in at least ten plays.

Sources like The Better India note that he met this criteria by performing in street plays while working as a night watchman at a toy factory in Noida to pay his bills. He has often shared in interviews with Hindustan Times that he wasn’t particularly good at the job because he would spend his shifts rehearsing lines or dreaming about movie sets instead of staying alert.

The decade of invisibility

When he finally moved to Mumbai after graduating from NSD in 1996, the struggle continued for over a decade. He lived in a tiny apartment shared with several other people and often lacked the money to pay rent.

During this period, he appeared in tiny, uncredited roles where he barely had any dialogue. In the movie Sarfarosh (1999), he played a minor criminal in a brief interrogation scene, and in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003), he had a short scene as a waiter. After years of this, it looked like he might be stuck playing minor background roles forever. Even so, the actor kept going to auditions and working on his acting skills, despite the fact he didn’t have any steady work coming in.

National recognition and success

Everything changed in 2012 when he appeared in Gangs of Wasseypur. His performance was so strong that it turned him into an overnight sensation and proved he could carry a film as a lead. The ultimate validation came shortly after at the 60th National Film Awards. According to The Indian Express, the government honored him with the Special Jury Award for his work in four different films: Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dekh Indian Circus, and Talaash.

Winning a National Award was a massive turning point for his career. It showed that an actor didn’t need a specific look or a famous family name to be considered one of the best in the country. Since then, he has become a global figure, even earning an International Emmy nomination for his role in Serious Men.

Sources like Filmfare note that he now lives in a massive mansion in Mumbai that he named Nawab as a tribute to his father. His transition from earning a few hundred rupees as a guard to becoming one of the highest-paid actors in India is often cited as the ultimate inspiration for anyone trying to make it in a competitive field.