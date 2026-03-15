Since her debut in Student of the Year 2012, Alia Bhatt has been continuously making headlines for some movie or another. From intense performance in Raazi to being that sister who can do anything for her brother in Jigra, Alia Bhatt has come a long way. But fans adore her for many other reasons apart from her acting skills, and one of them is her fitness regime.

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 33rd birthday, and fans still wonder how she got back in shape after having her daughter Raha Kapoor in 2022.

The actor welcomed her daughter with husband Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022. Within months, she was back to work, attending events, filming projects and even walking fashion ramps. Her return to a fit routine surprised many.

However, Alia has repeatedly clarified that there were no shortcuts involved in her postpartum fitness journey.

‘I didn’t put pressure on myself’

In a 2023 interview with Vogue, the actor opened up about the phase after childbirth and the expectations that come with working in a visual medium like films.

Alia said she was aware that audiences often expect actors to look a certain way when they return to work. Despite that pressure, she tried to stay patient with her body.

“Even so, I wasn’t hard on myself because I was so proud of what my body had done when I delivered Raha,” she said in the interview.

She also addressed rumours suggesting she had followed extreme measures to lose weight quickly.

“I know everyone believes that I lost weight unnaturally,” she said, adding that she was breastfeeding at the time and therefore had to be careful about medical procedures and physical stress.

Taking recovery slowly

Instead of rushing into intense workouts, Alia focused on gradual recovery after childbirth. She began with light physical activity to stay fit.

“I started going on 15-minute walks and doing breathing exercises as it improves blood flow,” the actor shared while speaking about her early postpartum routine with Vogue.

As per her, doctors had also advised her to avoid pushing herself too hard in the beginning.

“I didn’t put any pressure on myself. The doctors advised me to only push harder in my workouts post 12 weeks, and I did that,” she said in an interview with Vogue.

Staying active during pregnancy

Even during pregnancy, Alia tried to maintain a healthy lifestyle. A fitness enthusiast for years, she continued eating balanced meals and exercising under professional supervision.

One of the key changes she made was increasing her calorie intake. She also said she increased her calorie intake by about 10 percent during every trimester to make sure she and the baby were getting enough nutrition. For Alia, the goal during pregnancy was not to maintain a certain body shape but simply to stay healthy.

Small habits that helped Alia lose postpartum weight

Alia also followed a few simple habits that helped her stay positive after childbirth. One of them was avoiding the weighing scale every day. Instead, she checked her weight once every two weeks so that she would not stress too much about the numbers.

“You need to be consistent and let change happen at its own pace,” she told Vogue.

The actor also shared that she did not completely restrict her diet. She enjoyed laddus made by her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, during the postpartum period without worrying too much about gaining weight.

According to Alia, pregnancy brings many changes to the body because it is creating a new life, and gaining some weight during that time is completely normal.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.