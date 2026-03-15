This upcoming long weekend is the perfect excuse to hit the reset button. With Gudi Padwa and Ugadi falling on Thursday, March 19, 2026, most of us are already eyeing that Friday off. Taking just one day of leave turns a mid-week holiday into a four-day break. It’s the kind of timing that feels like a gift, especially since these festivals are all about fresh starts and shaking off the old dust.

Across India, these festivals mark the traditional New Year. In Maharashtra, you’ll see the iconic Gudi, a bright cloth and a copper pot hoisted on a bamboo staff, standing tall outside windows to welcome luck and victory.

Whereas, in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, the air is thick with the scent of jasmine and the flavours of Ugadi Pachadi.

But let’s be honest: once the prayers are done and the festive lunch is over, the itch to travel kicks in. Since it’s a short window, nobody wants to spend ten hours at an airport. The move this year is the ‘micro-vacation’, which is quick, refreshing trips to spots just a few hours away.

Escaping the Delhi hustle

If you’re starting from the capital, you’ve got two vibes to choose from. For a bit of soul-searching and a splash of adrenaline, Rishikesh is the go-to. By mid-March, the weather is neither too cold nor scorching. You can spend your mornings rafting through the chilly Ganges and your evenings watching the fire lanterns at the Ganga Aarti. It’s a literal ‘reset’ for the brain.

On the flip side, if you want culture and incredible food, Jaipur is only a short drive or train ride away. The Pink City is at its best right now. You can spend your Friday wandering through the massive Amber Fort or getting lost in the blue pottery shops. And let’s face it, a Rajasthani thali is the best way to celebrate any New Year.

Mumbai’s mountain retreats

For Mumbaikars, the coastal humidity is starting to climb, making the Western Ghats look very tempting. Lonavala is the easy win. It’s close, reliable, and always a few degrees cooler. You can hike up to Tiger’s Leap for the views or just hide away in a nice resort with a book.

If you want something a bit more lush, head further to Mahabaleshwar. It’s strawberry season, and there’s something incredibly therapeutic about sitting at Arthur’s Seat, looking out over the deep valleys. It’s the kind of place where time slows down, which is exactly what a long weekend should feel like.

Bengaluru’s green getaways

Living in Bengaluru means you’re spoiled for choice, but Coorg usually wins for a reason. Known as the “Scotland of India,” it’s all about coffee plantations and misty mornings. Staying in a homestay here feels like visiting a distant relative. You wake up to the sound of birds, eat home-cooked Pandi Curry, and forget that traffic jams even exist.

If you’re craving the ocean instead of the hills, Pondicherry is the move. The French Quarter, with its mustard-yellow walls and bougainvillaea, feels like a different world. You can spend your Saturday cycling through the white town or sitting at a quiet cafe in Auroville. It’s a coastal escape that focuses more on ‘peace’ than ‘party,’ fitting the spirit of the festival perfectly.

Gudi Padwa and Ugadi aren’t just dates on a calendar; they are a chance to clear the mental clutter. Using this four-day gap to explore a new corner of the country is a great way to ensure the rest of your 2026 starts with high energy and a big smile.