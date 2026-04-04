Ratan Tata, one of India’s biggest industry icons, breathed his last in October 2024. Leaving behind an unmatched legacy, his words have driven the country from the post-colonial era to new heights, even today. A video resurfaced online, revisiting one of the most motivational words from the visionary leader that still inspires generations to come.

In an attempt to motivate the young generations of leaders, the Tata Group mogul recalled giants like Microsoft, Apple, and Facebook and questioned their origins. “They came from ideas that people felt something could be done and that they could make a difference,” he explained and added how “individuals started in garages.”

Removing the weight of ‘this can’t be done’

In his speech, Ratan Tata explained that there would be several people questioning your methods and dreams. However, the only way to keep the ambition alive was to “remove those myths and to get things done. Learn and listen because your whole world is going to be learning and listening. Your success is going to be your humility.”

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At the same time, he reminded the generations to come that, “You in the years ahead are going to be leaders of this country and shaping the destiny of this country. Do not let, do not grow with a view that something can’t be done and so should not be done.”

Ratan Tata’s message towards an ethical future

In his speech, Tata further shared how being ethical, with humility, was the only way to go. He flagged, “Ethical practices being thrown to the wind and subjective issues being brought to the table.” Moreover, while placing the onus and passing the baton to the generations to come, the industrialist advised carrying the value systems along.

He said, “I would hope that you would look at being ethical and holding the value systems which you want this country to have. If you think you cannot make a difference, I’d say you very well can make a difference if you so desire. That you are humble as you look forward.”

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At the same time, he reminded the future leaders that they need to give back to society. “You shouldn’t nearly consider yourself successful based on the prosperity you gain for yourself, but you should go home at night feeling satisfied if you have made a difference. That difference is something each one of us can make,” he remarked.

He also added that while life may bring difficult situations and tough choices in one’s circumstance, standing one’s ground is necessary. “The tools have been given to you the experience and exposure has been given to you. But what you make in life is what you do after you graduate,” Ratan Tata advised. “You need to at all times ask yourself if you are doing the right thing and take the decision that’s the right thing, however difficult or unpopular that may be,” he shared.