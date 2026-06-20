The 2026 FIFA World Cup is afoot, and the excitement among fans is unparalleled. But more so, among international fans travelling to their dream destinations to watch their favourite players play. While the FIFA World Cup comes once every four years, the event comes with huge price tags – from the best seats in the iconic stadiums to paychecks of now-celebrity players.

With billionaires, Hollywood celebrities, and the who’s who of the world being spotted at the games, only a few can actually afford to attend. As per a recent Forbes report, FIFA listed a single ticket for $32,970 for the final on July 19 at the New Jersey MetLife Stadium. However, the fans in the stadium might not be the richest in the room. Players in the field, sweating it out for victory, glory, and fame, are the ‘MVPs’ of the entire sporting event.

Moreover, the 2026 FIFA World Cup has taken over Google Trends. With several queries around the matches and players rising on the charts, a breakout request for ‘FIFA World Cup brackets’ stood out, with over 2000 searches in India in the past 4 hours alone. Fans were also curious to learn more about the points table, expressing a 100% surge in the search.

A screenshot from Google Trends showing the surge in search around the FIFA World Cup.

Several players have also begun trending as the matches progress in the once-in-four-year event. With fans eager to know more about key players, their stats, and lifestyles, some don’t need an event to trend. Sportspersons who are now celebrities, like Ronaldo and Messi, have never been out of conversations.

Here are the richest players who are playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has long been dominated by names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but more recently by Mbappe and Neymar. And with a legacy that stretches back ages, their sport is not the only thing fuelling their net worth today. It’s endorsements, personal ventures, social media, and their overall brand. Nearly synonymous with the game, some of the richest 2026 FIFA World Cup players include:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ranking as one of the richest athletes in the world, he is also the club’s highest-paid player this season. The Portugal superstar is worth $235 million on-field and $65 million off-field, as per Forbes data. The 41-year-old forward’s income makes it equivalent to that of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. However, he is also the only athlete who has surpassed $2 billion in career earnings while still active in sport.

Ronaldo earns big from the Al-Nassr salary, but has close collaborations with leading global brands like Nike and Louis Vuitton. ‘Brand CR7’ also carries immense value, as the player jets off in his private aeroplane, fully branded by the CR7 presence – like a true billionaire. This year’s season marks his sixth World Cup and dominates the Middle East football scene, especially after the Saudi Pro League Championship.

Lionel Messi

Ranking at the second spot, Lionel Messi, with a collective World Cup worth of $140 million, the Argentinian football legend joined the Forbes’ list of billionaires recently, rivalling his on-field contemporary Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Inter Miami forward, who is set to turn 39, will also play his sixth World Cup. Along with a hefty paycheck, he often headlines brand endorsements including Apple, Adidas, and Pepsi. Several reports estimate his real estate empire to be worth $300 million, with residences in Florida and the Porsche Towers in Miami.

Kylian Mbappe

The French underdog who stunned the football world in the last World Cup is reportedly worth $95 million and is the third highest-paid player this year. He also gains massively from brand partnerships like Nike, Hublot, EA Sports, and others.

Also a real estate enthusiast, Mbappe’s luxury assets include an $8 million penthouse in Paris and a $13 million mansion in Madrid. The Real Madrid CF player is also an avid car collector, including a Ferrari SF90 Stradale and a Lamborghini Revuelto & Aventador SVJ in his garage.

Neymar Jr

While not among the top five highest-paid players this 2026 FIFA World Cup season, Neymar Jr, the Brazilian footballer, has an estimated net worth of $450 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The teenage prodigy won the South American Footballer of the Year Award just 3 years after his debut at 17 in 2009.

He is also credited with having carried out the most expensive transfer in football history from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, paying out a whopping €222 million then. While he suffered a $500,000 pay cut after his ACL injury, Neymar Jr still ranks among the richest on-field assets. He continues to live a luxurious lifestyle with luxury cars, a Dassault Falcon private jet, Nadine – his yacht- and a real estate empire reportedly worth $10 million.