Google Trends: Jemimah Rodrigues, the rising star of women’s cricket in India, has set an impressive benchmark in the sport. One of the youngest members on the field, she has quickly become a much-loved star on social media, with her quirky dynamic media appearances. Currently, on the Australia tour, Team India faces off with Australia in Brisbane today, February 24.

Jemimah Rodrigues has proved to be a valuable asset to the team, especially after her power-packed performance during the Women’s Premier League (WPL). However, her stats are not the only thing that has risen since. Rodrigues’ net worth has seen an upward trajectory as the 25-year-old collaborated with brands like Hyundai and Red Bull; she even became a household name after her appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

As per Google Trends, the search interest in ‘Jemimah Rodrigues’ grew over 800 per cent, with over 2000 searches in the last four hours. Here’s a graph depicting the Google Search Trend around her.

Image: Screengrab/Google Trends

Jemimah Rodrigues net worth, assets, endorsements, salary and more

As per Cricktracker, Jemimah Rodrigues has an estimated net worth between Rs 12-15 crore, making her a millionaire. Including a retention amount, she earned more than Rs 2 crore for her WPL appearance in 2025, which skyrocketed further in the upcoming season.

Rodrigues also reported signing a Rs 30 lakh contract with the BCCI. This included Rs 15 lakh for a five-day test match, Rs 6 lakh for a one-day-international, and Rs 3 lakh for a T20 international. Including this staggering paycheck, Rodrigues has earned nearly Rs 5 crore per year from cricket alone. These figures are set to increase, given her consistently positive performance throughout her matches.

Apart from dominating the field with her exceptional batting skills and fielding strategy, she has a kitty of over Rs 5 crore in brand endorsements. She has been a part of notable campaigns with Hyundai, Gillette, Red Bull, boAt, Platinum Evara, Hamilton Beach, and HMD. While she leads an overall low-key lifestyle, her family home in Bandra West is an exceptional property, owned by her parents, Ivan and Jessica.