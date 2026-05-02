Anil Kapoor turned 69 in December 2025. For most actors in the industry, that would be the point where you start winding down — fewer films and the occasional awards ceremony appearance. However, Kapoor seems to have missed that memo entirely.

He’s still shooting action films and hosting reality television, and by most accounts, still adding to a fortune that Celebrity Net Worth puts at around $40 million — roughly Rs 330 crore.

That number is the product of four decades of relentless work and an almost incredible refusal to become irrelevant.

He gets paid well to act – but acting is just the beginning

Per film, Kapoor reportedly commands between Rs 2 crore and Rs 7 crore depending on the project, according to multiple industry reports. In 2024, he hosted Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, reportedly pulling in around Rs 2 crore per episode.

GQ has pegged his annual earnings at around Rs 12 crore, or roughly Rs 1 crore a month — which, for someone who’s been in the industry since the late 70s, shows just how effectively he’s kept himself commercially viable.

His international detour certainly helped bolster his brand. ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ in 2008 and the American series ’24’ weren’t just artistic curiosities, they opened up world to him globally that most of his contemporaries never got, and with it, a different tier of earning potential. The actor revealed that he still receives royalties from the Danny Boyle film even today.

That relevance hasn’t faded: searches for Kapoor spiked 100% on Google Trends following his appearance on Lilly Singh’s podcast, where he spoke at length about his personal life among other things.

He also produces. His company, Anil Kapoor Film Company Private Limited, which he co-owns with wife Sunita Kapoor, has put out Indian adaptation of ’24’, the Netflix film ‘Thar’, and the web series ‘Selection Day’. That means royalties and licensing fees on top of whatever he earns being in front of the camera.

Brands still want him

It’s genuinely unusual for an actor of Kapoor’s generation to still be a first-call endorsement option for brands like The Sleep Company, Hero Motor Corp., Spotify and CRED. Most of his peers from the 1980s have either faded from advertiser consideration or are doing regional campaigns. Kapoor, by contrast, reportedly earns between Rs 2 crore and Rs 3 crore per brand deal and has a portfolio stretching from fintech to luxury jewellery to construction.

He’s also put money into Indi.com, a video-based social platform, which suggests he’s thinking beyond traditional entertainment rather than just collecting cheques from it.

The properties and the cars

The Juhu bungalow — in the JVPD scheme, valued at around Rs 30 crore — is probably his most talked-about asset. Sunita Kapoor designed it herself, and Forbes once listed it among India’s best-designed celebrity homes. Apart from Mumbai, he reportedly also has properties in Mayfair, Orange County and Dubai; though their worth has not been publicly disclosed.

The car collection is exactly what you’d expect: Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder (~Rs 1.8–3.5 crore), Mercedes-Maybach (~Rs 2.74–3.47 crore), Audi A8L (~Rs 1.34–1.63 crore), BMW 7 Series (~Rs 1.83 crore) and Range Rover Sport (~Rs 1.38–2.75 crore).

With the YRF spy thriller Alpha due in July 2026 — where he plays a mentor’s role alongside leads Alia Bhatt and Sharvari — there’s no indication this is slowing down anytime soon.