Let’s be honest, no matter the weather, we are always ready for a trip to Goa. It’s the ultimate fallback for a reason. Between the beaches, the food, and that ‘go with the flow’ vibe, it’s a perfect holiday destination. But if you’ve already checked the Chapora Fort sunset and Baga Beach off your list a dozen times, you’re likely looking for something fresh.

In 2026, travel is all about raw, personal experiences. If you’re ready to see the Goa that usually stays hidden from the typical tourist brochures, here is your updated guide to exploring the state, the Gen Z way.

ALSO READ 7 best visa-free countries for Indian travellers to visit in 2026

Wakeboarding in Arambol

In the North, specifically around Arambol, the vibe has evolved. If you want to start your morning with an adrenaline hit, try Wakeboarding. Gliding over calm, glassy waters with palm trees lining the shore is an incredible way to wake up. Even if you’ve never touched a board, the instructors are great at getting beginners up and moving. It’s the perfect way to earn that heavy Goan breakfast later.

Sunset Drum Circles

As evening rolls around, skip the loud clubs for a bit and head toward the Arambol Drum Circles. As the sun starts to dip, people gather on the sand with djembes and percussion instruments. There is no set schedule; it’s spontaneous and rhythmic. It’s one of those rare places where complete strangers become a tribe for a few hours. The energy is infectious, and you’ll find yourself dancing without even realising it.

Sunset at Cabo de Rama

If North Goa is all about dance and music, then South Goa is about spending time in nature. The Cabo de Rama cliffs offer one of the most mesmerising views in the state. Pro tip – The fort and the actual “Sunset Viewpoint” are actually two separate spots about 650 meters apart. Explore the ruins of the fort by 4:00 PM, then head over to the open cliff viewpoint to watch the sun melt into the Arabian Sea.

ALSO READ Monumental makeover: India opens core heritage conservation to private experts

The sweet water lake trek

For those who love a bit of adventure, the Sweet Water Lake trek in Arambol is a must. It’s a short jungle walk that opens up into a hidden freshwater lake. There’s nothing quite like taking a dip in fresh, cool water after a humid walk through the trees. It’s a literal oasis tucked away just a few minutes from the salt and sand.

Trekking to Butterfly beach

Finally, there is the trek to Butterfly Beach in South Goa. You can either take a boat from Palolem or hike through the dense forest trails. The 2 km hike is moderate but totally worth it. You’ll end up at a quiet, crescent-shaped beach that feels completely untouched. It’s the kind of place where time slows down, and the only ‘swiping’ you’ll do is through the gallery of photos you just took.