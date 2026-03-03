Suniel Shetty, not just a Bollywood actor anymore, is an investor, founder, and entrepreneur. Speaking to Raj Shamani on his podcast, Figuring Out, he spoke about everything from initial flops and how he reinvented himself from an action hero in Bollywood to iconic roles like Hera Pheri. Shetty, however, has mellowed down his presence in showbiz and has become a startup tycoon, reportedly worth $15 million.

Speaking to Shamani, he recalled how a critic’s view once broke him and made him cry for days. A comment which came after his debut Balwaan in 1992 shook him to the core, asked him to return and go back to selling idli-vada. It was a direct jibe at Shetty’s first job, working at Udupi, Maharashtra’s famous food joint known for its South-Indian cuisine.

‘I cried for days’

Shetty opened up to Shamani and shared that this critic’s review truly bothered him. “I was in tears for days together. I cried,” he shared and felt, “I thought it was over, because they knew better.”

Shetty then revealed, “I had never seen a studio in my life. It was not even ten days of acting class, and I had started work.” He then went on to share that his first film was supposed to be Arzoo, but the director and producer went through a tiff, and it was thus shelved. Balwaan, his second film in 1992, was bashed via critic reviews. “I didn’t know what had hit me,” Suniel Shetty recalled.

But, he later acknowledged that he lacked skill. “Acting to aati nhi hai [I don’t know how to act],” he had told himself back then after his debut film tanked. “It was all dependent on action,” he shared, before he started to learn his own craft and did death-defying stunts to get more roles.

However, he also said, “Of course, woh sahi bol rha tha. Par aise bolne ki zaroorat nahi thi. [Of course, he was right. But, he didn’t have to say it that way],” pointing out that there is also something called ‘critical appreciation’.

Inside Suniel Shetty’s $15 million net worth

From a star who used to charge nearly Rs 3 crore for his roles in films, Suniel Shetty‘s majority net worth comes from his startups. An angel investor, he delivered several successful ventures, from real estate to innovative tech.

Today, he holds a stake in Proxgy, a drone delivery startup, along with Waayu, a zero-commission food innovation. He has even invested in a grocery-delivery platform, Savesmart, SQUATS, a fitness startup, and Dr Vaidya, expanding his portfolio in health.

He is also holds nearly 20 per cent interest in Popcorn Entertainment, a film production house and restaurant like Mischief Dining Bar, which has, however, closed. Today, he hosts ‘Bharat Ke Super Founders,’ mentoring entrepreneurs.