Gen Z travel trends 2026: You don’t always have to miss out on great experiences just because a destination doesn’t fit your travel budget. Gen Z is not only redefining work culture but also discovering clever travel hacks that make exploring more affordable. In many cases, these ideas can even help you choose your next vacation spot – one that’s away from the crowds, the hype, and the hefty price tag.

A new trend in the space, called a ‘destination dupe’ is all the rage, driving Gen Z travellers across the world to spend less and experience more, reported Investopedia. ‘Dupe’, short for duplicate, offers the next best alternative at a much lower price.

Speaking to financialexpress.com in an email interaction, Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-founder, EaseMyTrip (EMT), said that this shift towards alternate destinations is led by Gen Z and millennials. ” These segments are more inclined toward frequent travel, flexible planning, and experience-led choices, which naturally align with more cost-effective destinations,” Pittie added.

Destination dupes across the world

A 2025 Bank of America survey revealed that 92% of travellers were open to visiting a destination dupe. Millennials in particular are game to try a destination dupe, with 62% saying they’d definitely pick a more affordable option over more popular travel destinations.

From seeking walkable, local experiences to finding less crowded spots, these alternatives are also gentle on the pocket. The EMT Founder-CEO shared, ‘On our platform, we are seeing growing interest in destinations such as Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh, Orchha in MP, El Salvador, and Trieste (Italy).’

Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro Valley. (Image: Canva)

At the same time, for those who seek to experience the Big Apple, Chicago and Mexico are equally viable options, offering a budget-friendly spot, recommended Investopedia, citing Taima Ramsey, a travel expert and founder of Poor in a Private Plane.

Ramsey further added that while London is one of the bigger tourist attractions, Boston is a great dupe for the English destination. Seeking a romantic walk along the Seine in Paris? Try Savanna, Georgia, with a southern twist. They also suggest opting for Verona instead of Rome when visiting Italy, not only to save money, but also to experience an untouched charm. Ditch Tokyo for its dupes, Taiwan to cut the crowds and experience a similar city buzz and cultural heritage.

Experience the hustle and bustle of Tokyo in Taiwan or Taipei. (Image: Canva)

But what’s driving the shift?

According to the EaseMyTrip co-founder, affordability is only one part of the traveller’s intent. While Gen Z is driving the shift, several other factors are considered.

From visa ease to flight duration, connectivity and convenience are key driving factors to booking vacations. “We are seeing a clear preference for destinations that offer simpler visa processes, better connectivity, and predictable travel timelines, as these factors contribute significantly to the overall travel experience. Additionally, there is a growing tendency to plan ahead, choose flexible travel windows, and optimise itineraries to strike the right balance between cost and convenience,” Pittie shared with financialexpress.com.

Gen Z leads the way – the rest follow

According to Pittie, “families and mid-segment travellers are also increasingly

factoring in overall affordability,” following the Gen Z travel trend. However, the price point is not the main attraction for Gen Z.

EaseMyTrip told financialexpress.com, “Gen Z travellers are certainly more open to experimenting with destinations, but affordability is just one part of the decision-making process.” Here’s what sets these spots apart, ” experience-led, discovery-driven travel, where uniqueness and authenticity often take precedence over conventional choices,” shared Pittie.

Seeking the ‘dupe’ is more than just a wallet-driven decision. ” Gen Z travellers are more willing to consider offbeat or emerging destinations, especially if they offer a strong combination of value, accessibility, and distinct experiences. However, this behaviour is not limited to Gen Z alone—millennials are also increasingly adopting a similar approach,” expressing a more informed and aware traveller mindset, according to the EMT spokesperson.