The 2026 FIFA World Cup is off to a celebratory start as Neymar Jr made an emotional comeback for Brazil. After serving a 981-day hiatus due to a serious injury, he made an emotional return to the pitch in the 76th minute as Brazil secured a dominant victory over Scotland’s lads.

The Brazilian football legend, at the same time, is also one of the richest players on the field – boasting a net worth of $450 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He leads a lavish lifestyle, and despite an injury-filled hiatus from football, Forbes reported that Neymar Jd had earned $76 million in 2025 from endorsements, rights, and sponsorships.

And with this paycheck comes a lavish lifestyle with luxury assets like high-fashion watches, luxury cars, and a vast real estate empire. Here’s a closer look at Neymar’s watch collection, reportedly worth over $30 million in all.

Neymar Jr’s watch collection

With classics like Rolex, Richard Mille, and Jacob & Co often spotted on his wrist, these not only tell time, but also the status of the one who wears them. Complete with rare collectables and dramatic diamond-studded pieces, Neymar Jr’s collection is an asset that can’t be ignored.

In fact, just ahead of the FIFA 2026 season, Neymar Jr purchased the Jacob & Co. Astronomia Dragon & Tiger II. Hand-delivered by the haute horologist’s founder, Jacob Arabo, Neymar Jr made a personal visit to their New York boutique to buy the $968,000 watch. With an 18K rose gold case with sapphire side panels, it featured a hand-crafted dragon on the side. There were 288 Jacob-cut diamonds which adorned the Moon and Earth in the dial, totalling 384 components.

Neymar Jr’s visit to the NYC Jacob&Co boutique as he posed with Jacob Arabo. (Image: Instagram)

Richard Mille Tourbillon “Cyril Kongo”

From the house of Richard Mille, this is the iconic crown jewel of Neymar Jr’s watch collection. An exclusive collaboration between the brand and French graffiti artist Cyril Kongo, the watch features hand-painted elements by Kongo himself.

Spotted on Neymar’s wrist during his Paris years, the carbon-ceramic watch is reportedly worth $2.8 million and is limited to just 30 pieces across the world.

A closer look at the Richard Mille Tourbillon “Cyril Kongo”.

Jacob and Co Bugatti Chiron

Built in partnership with Bugatti, the watch is ideal for both automobile and timepiece enthusiasts. It features a miniature replica of Chiron’s sixteen-cylinder engine, with pistons that move when you press the crown. With a price tag of $300,000, as per Watch Guys, it is one of the most complex hypercar watches ever made.

Made with 578 components, it has 51 jewels and carries a signature tourbillon movement with a 30-degree incline. In fact, there are only 126 pieces of this limited edition watch from Jacob & Co.

The Bugatti Jacob & Co, made with 578 parts and 51 jewels.

Rolex Daytona Eye of the Tiger

Neymar Jr’s off-the-catalogue Rolex is just the beginning of his exclusive collection from the brand. Purchased in 2019, this watch gets its ‘tiger’ name from the black lacquer and diamond pattern across the dial mimicking the animal’s fur – with jewels, of course.

Reselling for Rs 2.2 crore on Indian watch reseller Chrono24, with an original price tag of $234,000, it comes with exquisite baguette-cut diamonds on the dial set in yellow gold. The opulent design and exclusive craftsmanship are a testament to Neymar’s taste and celebrity status.

Rolex Daytona Platona

Available in India for over Rs 86 lakh, this Rolex timepiece is like no other. In an ice-blue dial detail, it comes with an unmissable brown Cerachrom bezel. This under-hyped timepiece is quite a flex among Neymar’s star-studded selection, but a minimalist addition, too.

Originally made in Germany, it is close to Tiffany blue, but is a timeless piece in his collection, among the other diamond-studded dramatic additions.

Some of the iconic Rolexes owned by Neymar Jr.

Rolex Day-Date

Rolex, often known for its customer base more than its price, is the king of Neymar’s collection. But the Day-Date 128348RBR goes beyond exquisite. It comes with diamonds that cover the entire dial, and it comes with several other baguette-cut gems on the bezels.

With the hour markers made by sapphires, the Brazilian player’s carnival energy is captured perfectly by the watch. With a market value of at least $100,000, it will cost nearly Rs 70 lakh in India.

Among the other Rolexes, Neymar Jr also owns a Rolex GMT-Master II, a Rolex Pearl-master, and a Rolex Daytona John Mayer.