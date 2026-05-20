Billionaire dynasties with deep-rooted legacies continue to dominate corporate America. A select group of multi-generational families quietly constitutes some of the country’s most valuable public companies, delivering outsized influence on the stock market and everyday consumer life.

In its latest ranking of America’s most valuable public family businesses, Forbes highlights companies where founding families retain significant ownership and leadership. At the top sits Walmart, the retail behemoth with a market capitalisation of $1 trillion, making it the 10th most valuable public company in the United States. The Walton family maintains a commanding 44% stake in the empire founded by Sam Walton.

These families, spanning retail, healthcare, hospitality, telecommunications, and energy, represent a different breed of American wealth, one built on generational continuity rather than solo founder-led tech giants like Microsoft or Nvidia.

Forbes applied a strict definition for its list: companies where the family holds at least 10% economic ownership, more than 33% voting control, and maintains active executive or board roles. Only multi-generational businesses qualified; no first-generation founder-led companies were included.

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Richest Family Businesses in US

Walmart

With a market cap of $1 trillion, based in Bentonville, Walmart revolutionised shopping culture forever. Visiting a ‘supermarket’ with a one-stop shop for all your needs? Sam Walton did that.

Formed in 1962, the first Walmart store opened in Arkansas and is now present across 11000 locations. Boasting a revenue of $713 billion, Walmart’s chairman is Rob Walton, who took over after Sam passed away.

In 2015, he passed on the reins to his son-in-law, Greg Penner in 2015. Rob’s brother Jim previously served on the Walmart board and now focuses on independent financial operations as the Chairman of Arvest Bank. The only daughter of Sam, Alice Walton, is not in the forefront of the business, but works actively towards arts and philanthropy.

Comcast

In 1963, late Ralph Roberts bought a small subscriber TV system. Years later, not only did it become America’s second-richest family business, but it also became a cable giant with a market cap of nearly $97 billion.

Roberts, with a background in advertising, used to sell suspenders and gold clubs. Purchasing a cable system, he soon turned into a CEO of 46 years. Monetising the family business, his wife became the face of the channel with ‘Seeking Solutions’. Suzanne Roberts, an actress and playwright, also gave birth to a son, Brian. Currently leading the cable empire, he learned the business from the ground up and became president at the age of 30 in 1990.

Their four other children, Lisa, Catherine, Ralph Jr, and Douglas, however, pursued their independent paths in philanthropy, art, and investing.

HCA Healthcare

Run by the medical patriarch Dr Thomas Frist, the Hospital Corporation of America, now HCA Healthcare, was founded over five decades ago. Based in Nashville, the company has nearly 200 hospitals across the UK. The family now owns a 32% stake of the $75.6 billion revenue, with a market cap of $96.1 billion.

Currently, Thomas Frist’s grandson, Thomas Frist III, son of his co-founder parent Thomas Jr, serves as the Chairman of the Board of HCA Healthcare. The third-generation leader does not share responsibility with Bill, who served as a US senator from 2003 to 2007.

Marriott International

What is today one of the world’s biggest hospitality empires began with something remarkably simple — a small nine-stool root beer stand opened in 1927 by J. Willard Marriott and his wife, Alice Marriott. It started as a modest food business and slowly evolved into a global hospitality powerhouse after the family entered the hotel industry in 1957. Over the decades, Marriott International expanded across continents, eventually growing into a hotel giant with nearly 9,700 properties spread across 143 countries and generating over $26 billion in revenue.

Despite its massive scale today, the company remains deeply tied to the Marriott family legacy. The descendants of the founders still own a significant stake in the business, with David Marriott, grandson of the founders and son of former chairman and CEO Bill Marriott, serving as the company’s board chair since 2022.

Enterprise Product Partners

Dan Duncan built what would eventually become one of America’s largest energy infrastructure companies from the ground up. In 1968, he founded Enterprise Products Partners as a small wholesale marketer of natural gas liquids, long before it grew into the massive network it is today. Over the decades, the business steadily expanded, developing more than 50,000 miles of pipeline spread across 27 states and becoming a major player in the US energy sector.

After Duncan’s passing in 2010, the company remained firmly in family hands. His four children inherited equal stakes in the business and together continue to own a significant portion of the company, which today generates over $52 billion in revenue. Among them, his daughter Randa Duncan Williams serves as the non-executive chair, carrying forward the legacy of a business that began with a single entrepreneurial vision and evolved into a multibillion-dollar empire.

Disclaimer: The information has not been independently verified by Financial Express Lifestyle Desk. The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only. The details regarding celebrity estimated net worths have been compiled from various publicly available sources and reports.