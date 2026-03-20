Aditya Dhar didn’t just break records with Dhurandhar and its chart-topping soundtrack; he built a ₹1300 crore cinematic empire. Once dismissed as a one-hit wonder following Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhar defied expectations six years later, delivering a Ranveer Singh-led phenomenon that has permanently reshaped film history.

A Delhi boy, Adhitya Dhar chased the dream of becoming a cricketer from a young age; he never chased academic excellence. However, his Mumbai debut came with a celebratory feat. By winning a National Award for Uri, he proved to be an anomaly and not the norm.

Today, estimates reportedly place Aditya Dhar‘s net worth at Rs 25 crore. His wife, Yami Gautam, a Bollywood actor, who was last seen in Haq, brings in Rs 100 crore to their combined net worth of Rs 125 crore, as per reports. Maintaining a low-key lifestyle, the couple received wide acclaim for tying the knot in a small, close-knit wedding, away from paparazzi and glaring cameras.

Aditya Dhar: Luxury assets and more

As per an Indian Express report, one of Aditya Dhar‘s most expensive real estate investments includes an upscale Bandra apartment, which is reportedly worth more than Rs 20 crore. Located along the millionaire lane in Bandra West, the home has little to no dearth of comfort. From a home theatre to a private gym, it is every director’s dream home.

The couple also owns a modern 4 BHK house in one of the most posh locations in Chandigarh. The duplex is more than just a luxury home, and blends their North Indian roots with minimalist decor like no other. The duo was spotted in Chandigarh, typically after their Article 370 success.

Having Pahadi roots, they also share an ancestral home tucked away in the foothills of Himachal Pradesh. A serene summer escape, the ancestral architecture gives it a homely feeling; they are sometimes spotted there with their daughter, Vrinda.

While real estate remains one of Dhar’s biggest assets, the couple have a collection of swanky wheels from BMWs to Audi Q7, a practical fleet valued at nearly Rs 3 crore.

From cricket nets to behind the camera

Hailing from a typical middle-class family, with no godfather in either cricket or Bollywood, Dhar dared to dream. His father, an Air Force officer, was one of the biggest supporters of his ambitions.

Quickly honing his skills, he went on to become a valuable left-arm spinner for the Delhi University and had once dreamt of wearing the Indian blue jersey as the crowds cheered his name in the stadium. However, upon missing the selection call ahead of the 2002 ICC World Cup in New Zealand, he quit the sport.

A year later, he turned to local theatres in Delhi and fell for storytelling. In 2006, he moved to Mumbai and pursued his dream in Bollywood. But things didn’t light up then; he spent several years on projects that ended up being shelved.

But he drafted his comeback with assistant director gigs on cult classics like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, while facing rejections for independent projects. Hitting Uri out of the park did not guarantee him a win, but a National Award sealed his status, and only later was Dhurandhar born.