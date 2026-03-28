Solo female travel is no longer a niche or taboo, rather it is a movement in 2026. Multiple tour operators report that women – particularly those over 50 – are among their fastest-growing traveller segments. As per BBC Travel, global searches for “solo travel for women” have surged 30% over the past five years. The appetite is clearly there.

The question most women are still asking is where they can go and genuinely feel safe.

According to a February 2026 survey conducted by Talker Research for Road Scholar, 59% of women respondents said walking at night was the aspect of solo travel that gave them the most pause. To identify where solo women feel most secure, BBC Travel analysed the Georgetown University Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index alongside the Global Peace Index, and spoke to women who have travelled alone. Five countries stood out.

Costa Rica

As per the WPS Index, Costa Rica recorded one of the most significant jumps in this year’s rankings, rising from 60th to 34th, reflecting gains in women’s inclusion and security alongside a growing influx of remote workers drawn by its digital nomad visa. Speaking to BBC Travel, travel agent Molly Gagnon – who has returned to Costa Rica every year since 2021 – said the country has a natural social infrastructure that works in a solo traveller’s favour.

“Costa Rica is one of the easiest places in the world to meet people as a solo woman,” she said. “The culture fosters independence – it’s very normal to see women doing things solo.” She recommends booking one or two structured activities early in the trip and opting for boutique hotels over isolated holiday rentals.

Estonia

Estonia may not be the first destination that comes to mind, but the numbers make a compelling case. According to the WPS Index, it ranks 11th – its highest-ever position – with strong gains in women’s health outcomes and perceived community safety. It also sits 24th on the Global Peace Index.

As per BBC Travel, solo travellers point to Tallinn’s Unesco-listed Old Town as an ideal starting point – walkable and rich in medieval history. Tabasalu Nature Park, just west of the capital, offers a scenic escape where limestone cliffs rise above the Baltic Sea – described by one solo traveller who spoke to BBC as the perfect place for a peaceful hike among kind and welcoming people.

Vietnam

According to the Global Peace Index, Vietnam ranks 38th overall – rising three places year-on-year – and performed well in the WPS Index for women’s perception of community safety. Speaking to BBC Travel, A female travel agent described everyday interactions there as warm and organic.

Author Tracy Smith, also speaking to BBC Travel, has returned to Vietnam multiple times and put it plainly: “I was struck not only by the beauty of the country but by how safe and welcomed I felt travelling alone.” Her advice? Work with local guides, stay in homestays, and be open to slower travel. “Vietnam rewards curiosity and respect,” she said.

Uruguay

As per the WPS Index, Uruguay has climbed sharply from 59th to 35th, driven by strong scores in justice and security and low rates of violence against women. BBC Travel also notes it is the second most peaceful country in South America on the Global Peace Index.

Speaking to BBC Travel, solo traveller Claudia Tavani recalled immediately noticing its easy-going energy. “Uruguay is incredibly chill with very welcoming people,” she said. Highlights include the cobblestoned Barrio Histórico in Colonia del Sacramento, the laid-back fishing village of Punta del Diablo, and Montevideo’s scenic riverside cycling paths.

Norway

According to the WPS Index, Norway ranks third globally – tied with Sweden – and has held a top-three position since the index launched in 2017, scoring highly for welfare protections, equal pay, and community safety. As per BBC Travel, the appeal for solo women travellers extends well beyond statistics – it is the dramatic landscape that draws people back.

Speaking to BBC Travel, a female photographer who has visited Norway twice alone said: “I always felt safe, even when photographing the night sky.” She recommends hiring a car and exploring the Lofoten Islands at an unhurried pace, with the pink sand shores of Mjelle and the fishing village of Nusfjord among her top picks.