There might have been some controversies at the 2026 Met Gala but it was also the most profitable. Despite a “billionaire backlash” fueled by Met Gala’s close ties to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s director, Max Hollein, confirmed the evening raised a staggering $42 million – the largest sum in the Costume Institute’s history.

Inside the Billionaire-Backed 2026 Met Gala

The gala has come a long way since its debut in 1948, when guests paid just $50 to attend the “Party of the Year.” Today, the event is a multi-million dollar production. This year, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez personally contributed $10 million to the cause. Corporate interest was equally high. Tech giants from Meta, OpenAI, Snapchat, and Shopify each secured a table for $350,000.

To put this into perspective, a table in 1995 cost $15,000 (roughly $32,000 today when adjusted for inflation), highlighting the extreme commercialisation of the modern red carpet, according to a Fortune report.

The Changing Guestlist

While the Costume Institute’s exhibition was historically inclusive with sizing and representation, the red carpet was particularly flocked with techie billionaires.

With tickets that typically range from $100,000 to $75,000, the guest list is approved by former Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. For the 2026 Met Gala Van Gogh-inspired carpet, though, Snapchat cofounder Evan Spiegel, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, Google cofounder Sergey Brin, OpenAI head of partnerships Charles Porch, and Amazon executives Christine Beauchamp and Jenny Freshwater – all made an appearance.

Miranda Kerr and husband Snapchat CEO Evan Spigel at Met Gala 2026.

Lauren Sanchez famously recreated the much-controversial painting ‘Madame X’, reimagined in a Schiaparelli gown, while Bezos skipped making an appearance; he was photographed backstage with Sanchez’s half-sister.

However, the Met’s connection to tech is not new. Amazon first sponsored the event in 2012, and tech giants like Apple, Instagram, Yahoo, and TikTok have all been involved in the following years.

The ‘billionaire backlash’

The overt presence of the Bezos family sparked a wave of online outrage. In a viral moment, a video of a 72-year-old Amazon warehouse worker was projected onto Bezos’s $120 million penthouse.

72 year old Amazon worker's video message was projected on to Jeff Bezo's $120 Million penthouse in NYC before the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/IQPthWbKNu — TaraBull (@TaraBull) May 5, 2026

The movement gained support from stars like Mark Ruffalo and Olivia Rodrigo, both of whom noticeably skipped the gala. Outside the museum, protesters organised a “Ball Without Billionaires,” attended by workers from Amazon, Whole Foods, and The Washington Post to highlight wealth inequality, as per Fortune.

While Jeff Bezos skipped walking the carpet, the couple appeared at the pre-Met Gala party. (Image: X)

The Multi-Million Dollar Price of a ‘Look’

Securing a seat is only half the battle; the cost of the fashion itself is astronomical. While brands usually sponsor celebrity tickets, the outfits, crafted by houses like Dior, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton, are massive investments:

The Baseline: A custom celebrity look typically starts at $50,000.

The Extreme: Iconic looks, like Rihanna’s 2015 Guo Pei gown, can cost up to $4 million.

The Marketing: Designers spend between $50,000 and $500,000 per outfit just to showcase their craftsmanship to a global audience.

Even with Hollywood icons like Zendaya missing from this year’s roster, the 2026 Met Gala proved that while you may not buy “cool,” you can certainly build a record-breaking night on tech-sector capital.