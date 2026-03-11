Forbes Celebrity Billionaires 2026: Forbes has rolled out the Celebrity Billionaires list of 2026. With some iconic newcomers, other evergreen mentions further cemented their position on the list. From television mogul Oprah Winfrey to pop star Taylor Swift, the list is more than aspirational.

Entering the list of billionaire celebrities, tennis icon Roger Federer ranked eighteenth, while Beyonce, who entered the billionaire club with a net worth of $1 billion, ranked 21.

With large contracts and mammoth brand deals, these celebrities make up to nearly $48.1 billion from this year’s ranking. Up by 4 individuals from last year, Forbes listed 18 celebrity billionaires with a total net worth of $39 billion in 2025.

Forbes’ billionaire club 2026: Beyonce and other new members

The new additions to the list include Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Roger Federer, Dr Dre and James Cameron. They include the likes of Taylor Swift, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and beauty mogul Rihanna.

Forbes defines ‘celebrity’ as people who became famous first, then became massively rich, which largely includes entertainers and athletes. It doesn’t include those who are famous for being wealthy or for the success of their businesses.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter, aged 44, entered the billionaire club at the age of 44 with a $1 billion net worth that stems from a career that spans nearly 30 years. A solo performer and member of the girl-group Destiny’s Child, she holds the title of the most Grammy Award wins to her name. Marking her 35th trophy, her album Cowboy Carter won the Album of the Year in Grammys 2025. Combined with her husband, Jay-Z, also a billionaire, the couple has a combined net worth of nearly $4 billion.

Their diversified business empire includes Armand de Brignac champagne, D’Usse cognac, and the entertainment company Roc Nation.

Dr Dre, Federer, and James Cameron

Varied across three fields, Dr Dre also belongs to the music industry. The legendary rapper and music producer is the co-founder of the headphone maker, Beats Electronics and streaming service, Beats Music. Eventually sold to Apple for $3 billion in cash and stock in 2014, he is the newest name on the list. His record label, Aftermath Entertainment, has famously launched mega-stars like Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar.

Aged 71, the maker of the iconic Avatar franchise, James Cameron, became the only Hollywood director to have a billion-dollar collection to his name. Being the director of three of the four highest-grossing films of all time, Cameron is credited with creations like Titanic, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Avatar.

Who doesn’t know Roger Federer? He not only holds 20 Grand Slam tennis titles, but also has built one of the most fruitful endorsement portfolios in sports. After announcing his retirement in 2022, Federer went on to earn $100 million off the court with partnerships like Uniqlo, Rolex, and the German car maker Mercedes. With a net worth of $1.1 billion, his 3% stake in the Swiss apparel company, On, is worth even more