Festivals in March 2026: In a special turn of events, festivals in India have aligned to create a unique cultural harmony for all devotees. However, this rare sprint convergence of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Navratra in the Hindu calendar has also happened before in previous years.

Marking a new beginning, the holy trifecta is considered auspicious for several Hindu devotees. It may also align with the most significant periods in Islam, Eid-ul-Fitr, followed by a month-long fasting during Ramadan or Ramzan. A day of festivities, joy, and togetherness, Thursday, March 19, will be a culturally significant day for Indians across the world.

Festivals on Thursday, March 19

Gudi Padwa

Celebrated as the day of the Marathi and Konkani Hindu New Year, Gudi Padwa symbolises the arrival of spring, prosperity, and the victory of good over evil. ‘Gudi’ which is a flag, is hoisted at the time of sunrise. Believers make rangolis and prepare traditional sweets like puran poli, to mark a fruitful harvest season ahead.

Ugadi

Also known as Samvatsarādi, Ugadi also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year as per Telugu and Kannada traditions. Symbolising the first day of the month of Chaitra, Ugadi begins with the sunrise, and families engage in rituals like oil baths, dressing in new clothes, decorating their homes with mango leaves, and traditional dishes like pachadi. It is a regional speciality containing six distinct tastes, representing the emotions of life.

Chaitra Navratri

One of the most significant 9 days for Hindus, Navratri or Chaitra Navratri, celebrates the divine feminine energy of goddess Durga. Observed for 9 days, devotees observe day-long fasts and worship their deity, symbolising new beginnings, strength, and the start of Spring. It is considered one of the most auspicious periods in the Hindu calendar. It culminates in the celebration of Ram Navami, which is observed as the birth of Lord Rama. Families usually offer food for the blessings in the form of all basic grains, such as gram, wheat, and sugar.

When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2026?

Depending on the lunar calendar and official moon sighting in Saudi Arabia, the date of Eid al-Fitr will be decided in India. However, if the celebrations commence on March 18 in West Asia, Indians will observe it on Thursday, March 19. Eid-ul-Fitr is marked by the culmination of Ramadan, and families come together to pray, celebrate, and exchange joyous greetings.