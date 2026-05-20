Millionaire Bryan Johnson has built a global reputation as the most radical figure in the longevity movement, a man willing to go to extreme lengths in his quest to slow, and ultimately defeat, aging. Now, the “Don’t Die” advocate is taking his ambitious Blueprint project into new territory.

In a recent post on X, Johnson announced he is partnering with Kate Tolo, widely referred to as the “female Bryan Johnson.” As co-founder of Blueprint, Tolo has agreed to become the most comprehensively measured and tracked woman in history. Together, they plan to invest over $2 million annually to develop the first highly detailed, female-specific longevity protocol, collecting more than 1.5 billion data points on her body’s response to Johnson’s experimental therapies and interventions.

“It’s pretty cool to be living in a time when we may be the first generation to not die,” Johnson wrote. “I’m not suggesting immortality, but lifespans so long that we stop thinking about lifespans.”

This collaboration marks a significant step in Johnson’s mission: moving beyond his own body to create science-backed, sex-specific blueprints for extended human healthspan.

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Who is Kate Tolo?

Kate Tolo, an Australian-origin entrepreneur, is also an Olympian. A basketball player who won a bronze medal for Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she is also Johnson’s romantic partner. With a Bachelor of Fashion in Apparel Engineering and Design, she secured several jobs in the industry. From working as a Design Assistant, she worked as a Senior Manager at The North Face and later joined Kernel, Johnson’s brain-computer interface company, in 2021.

Kate Tolo’s transformation – from co-founder to RCT volunteer. (Image: X)

It was Tolo who inspired Bryan to share his findings on social media. And at Blueprint, she conceived the idea of turning Johnson’s personal health data into a public science experiment. Tolo continues to oversee the marketing and strategy as Johnson reached 1.1 million followers on X.

In 2023, she fully immersed herself in longevity studies and became the first woman to test Blueprint’s anti-ageing protocol. A 90-day trial has now turned into her new regime. “In many ways, this is a sacrifice for her. She is a creative person, going from a life of freedom and spontaneity to a rigid protocol,” wrote Johnson in his post on social media.

We now have a female Bryan Johnson. It’s Kate Tolo. She will become the most measured female in history. +$2 million of spend per year

+ Developing a female-specific protocol

+ Sharing everything for free To start, she will spend 3 months mapping her baseline. Men, in… pic.twitter.com/G9hhxjg0z1 — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) May 19, 2026

What can Kate Tolo’s longevity research answer?

In an attempt to research the much-ignored segment for medical trials and experiments, Tolo’s longevity research will also answer questions like, ‘Can fertility be improved?’ ‘Should women cold plunge?’, and ‘Should women fast?’

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Kate Tolo’s participation will answer questions like,’Can fertility be improved?’ ‘Should women cold plunge?’, and ‘Should women fast?’ (Image: X)

Along with this, Johnson’s experiments will also entail answering questions like: Can PMS symptoms be alleviated? What should a female sauna protocol be? Does the body need more iron, magnesium, or protein at specific phases? How is cognitive load & mood affected? Does stress impact men and women the same?

Calling her the ‘world’s first n=2’, Jonson revealed that the purpose behind doing this is the nature of female medical science. With no concrete female-only Randomised Controlled Trial (RCT) in history, “there is not enough practical scientific literature for women to reference only RCTs. It leaves half the population without a path to know what to do,” shared Johnson. “Individual science experiments give us signals that answer what to do on a day-to-day basis. This is even more important for women,” he added.

Disclaimer: The information has not been independently verified by Financial Express Lifestyle Desk. The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. You should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment.