Running a global corporation is not just a job. It is a high-stakes test of how much a person can handle. When you are responsible for billions of dollars and thousands of workers, the pressure never truly stops. For Ivan Espinosa, the CEO of the Japanese car giant Nissan, and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, the secret to staying sharp is not working more hours. Instead, it is knowing exactly how to turn the brain off once the work day is over.

While both men are at the top of the business world, they use very different methods to lower their stress. One finds peace through the physical rhythm of music and sports, while the other finds it by taking fast action on his problems.

Nissan’s Ivan Espinosa finds peace in music and sports

Ivan Espinosa took over as the CEO of Nissan last year. His career has taken him all over the world, from Mexico to Thailand and eventually to Japan. With such a fast-paced life, the risk of getting too tired or stressed is very high. In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Espinosa shared that his favourite way to relax is by playing the drums. He is actually a member of a band and meets with them whenever he can.

Espinosa explained that these music sessions are vital for his mental health. He says that playing the drums helps him stay true to himself. In the corporate world, things can often feel very stiff and formal.

Playing music allows him to be creative and free, which provides a necessary break from the structured world of making cars. When he is not playing music, he stays active by playing tennis or golf on the weekends. This mix of creativity and exercise helps him clear his mind so he is ready for the work week ahead.

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Jeff Bezos beats stress with quick action

Jeff Bezos handles his stress in a way that is almost the opposite of Espinosa. Bezos believes that stress does not come from hard work itself. Instead, he believes stress comes from ignoring things that you should be doing. In an interview with the Academy of Achievement, Bezos explained that most of his anxiety comes from ‘inaction.’

This means that when he gets stressed about a problem, he tries to look for a solution. He finds that as soon as he makes a phone call or sends an email to address a problem, his stress levels go down immediately.

Even if the problem is not fully fixed, the act of starting the work makes him feel more in control. This method allows him to keep a clear head. He does not wait for the weekend to find peace because he creates it by finishing his tasks as quickly as possible.

Why different leaders use different methods

The contrast between these two famous leaders shows that there is no single ‘right way’ to handle pressure. Some people, like Espinosa, need a ‘third space’ that is separate from both work and family. Activities like playing an instrument or sports provide a mental reset that recharges the brain. This is often called a ‘flow state,’ where a person is so focused on a fun activity that they forget about their worries.

On the other hand, leaders like Bezos find that trying to relax while a problem is still hanging over their head actually makes them feel worse. For them, the most relaxing thing in the world is a clean “to-do” list. By facing their fears head-on, they stop the stress from growing. Both methods work well, but they depend on the personality of the leader.

The growing importance of mental health at the top

Other top bosses are following similar paths to stay healthy. Alejandro Reynal, the CEO of Four Seasons Hotels, tells Harvard Business Review that he likes to run on the beach and have breakfast with his family to stay grounded. He believes that stress fades away when you remember that work is about helping people, not just dealing with pressure. Michael Tennant of Curiosity Lab uses meditation and writing in a journal every morning to keep his mind calm.

The message from these successful CEOs is clear. You cannot lead a giant company if you cannot manage your own stress. Whether it is playing a drum solo in Tokyo or sending a fast email from an office in Seattle, the world’s most powerful people make relaxation a part of their daily schedule.