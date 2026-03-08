Wealth migration is hitting record levels in 2026 with around 150,000 millionaires moving to new countries. According to the Henley & Partners Private Wealth Migration Report 2026, most of these people are leaving their home bases because of changing tax laws and political instability. They want to find places that offer more long-term security for their money and their families.

While news stories usually focus on the ultra-wealthy, these relocation trends are opening doors for others too. Remote workers and professionals can now use similar programs to pursue a better quality of life abroad. As reported by AOL Finance, many countries are competing to attract talent by offering flexible visas that were once hard to get.

Popular countries for wealthy migrants

London and New York used to be the main choices for wealthy families, but that has changing over the last few years. According to Bloomberg, the United Arab Emirates has emerged as the top destination for the third year in a row because it has no personal income tax and has a very high safety ratings. Italy and Greece are also seeing a lot of new residents as they offer special tax breaks for people moving from abroad.

Italy has a flat-tax system where people pay a set annual fee on the money they make outside the country, which is drawing people away from the UK. The United Kingdom is actually losing the most millionaires right now after changing its tax rules for wealthy foreigners, as per the latest reports from Business Standard.

Reasons beyond taxes

Most people are moving for more than just lower taxes. Families are looking for better healthcare and schools for their children in countries that feel more stable. Many people feel that political divisions in their home countries have made life more difficult, so they are searching for neutral ground. According to the Mint, people from China and India are moving to protect their savings from unpredictable markets or new government regulations.

Having a second residency or a new passport is now being viewed as a basic safety measure. It gives people the ability to travel or live in the West if things go wrong at home, similar to how someone might diversify their financial investments to avoid risk.

How Indian professionals can relocate

Indian professionals can access the same global mobility by using specific visa pathways designed for skilled talent and remote work. You do not need a million-dollar net worth to move to the countries currently attracting the world’s richest people.

The UAE golden visa: This is a top choice for Indians in fields STEM fields. It allows professionals to live and work in the Emirates for 10 years without needing a local sponsor.

Digital nomad visas: Countries like Spain, Portugal, and Greece have launched visas for remote workers. If you work for a company in India or elsewhere but earn a stable monthly income, you can live in Europe for several years.

Skilled migration to Australia and Canada: These countries use point-based systems that favour Indian professionals like engineers, IT specialists, and healthcare workers. If you have the right experience and qualifications, these programs offer a direct path to permanent residency.

Investing in property: Countries like Greece and Portugal offer residency to people who buy property or invest in specific local funds. This ‘Golden Visa’ allows you to live there and travel freely throughout the European Union if you have some savings to invest.