Eid al-Fitr 2026: As the holy month of Ramadan nears its end, there’s a certain buzz you can feel everywhere. Markets are crowded, sweet shops are busy, and families have already started planning what to cook and wear. But before any celebration begins, everyone is waiting for one thing and that is the ‘Chand Raat’ as it marks the arrival of Eid al-Fitr.

Saudi preps for Shawwal moon sighting

Since Ramadan began a day earlier this year in Saudi Arabia, Eid is also expected to be celebrated earlier. As per the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia’s annual announcements, citizens are asked to look for the Shawwal crescent. If the moon is sighted, the next day is declared Eid. This is why their dates are different from India’s.

For 2026, if the moon is seen on March 18 in Saudi Arabia, Eid will be celebrated on March 19. If not, it will be observed on March 20.

When will India celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2026?

Since Ramadan began on February 18 in India, Eid is expected to fall either on March 20 or March 21. However, the final date always depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

According to Islamic tradition followed by local moon-sighting committees, if the moon is seen on the evening of March 19 after Maghrib prayers, Eid will be celebrated on March 20. If it is not visible, then Ramadan will complete 30 days and Eid will be observed on March 21.

Why India usually celebrates a day later

Countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh usually celebrate Eid a day after Saudi Arabia. This is because they rely on local sightings rather than following another country’s announcement.

Religious scholars and local committees collect reports from across regions before confirming the date. That’s why sometimes there can even be slight differences within the country.

What are astronomers predicting for the Eid moon sighting time

While the final decision is always based on actual sighting, astronomers do give an idea of when the moon might be visible.

According to the International Astronomical Centre, the crescent moon is likely to be visible in parts of West Asia on March 19. This suggests that countries in that region may celebrate Eid on March 20, if the weather conditions are clear.

Eid updates from Qatar

In Qatar, authorities have already made preparations for the festival. As per an announcement by the Amiri Diwan, government offices and public institutions will closed from March 17 to March 23 for Eid holidays.

Meanwhile, astronomical calculations shared by Qatar Calendar House indicate that the first day of Shawwal is likely to fall on March 20. However, officials have also said that the crescent moon will be born early on March 19, making it impossible to see it on the evening of March 18.

What if Eid falls on a Friday?

In the United Arab Emirates, the Council for Fatwa has clarified this clearly. In its official guidance, it said that Eid prayers do not replace Friday (Jumu’ah) prayers.

The council cited Islamic teachings and noted that Prophet Muhammad performed both prayers when they coincided. So, if Eid falls on a Friday, people will be expected to offer both.

For now, everything depends on that one sighting. Religious authorities across countries have urged people to report moon sightings to local committees or courts so that the date can be confirmed properly.

Until then, people are making the most of the last few days of Ramadan, offering prayers, giving charity, and spending time with family.