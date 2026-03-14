The holy month of Ramadan is drawing to a close, and across India, millions of people are getting ready for the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026. After a month of fasting, prayer, and helping the needy, families are now busy with last-minute shopping, planning grand meals, and preparing to meet their loved ones.

However, even with all the planning, one big question remains: What is the exact date of Eid this year?

The wait for the Crescent Moon

In India, Eid is expected to fall on either March 20 or March 21, 2026. The final date depends entirely on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon.

As the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, a new month only begins when the new moon is seen in the sky. If the moon is spotted on the evening of March 19, then Eid will be celebrated on Friday, March 20. If the moon is not visible that night, Ramadan will last for 30 days, and Eid will be observed on Saturday, March 21.

As per the International Astronomical Centre, Ramadan began on February 19 in India, which suggests the moon might be visible on March 19. This would make March 20 the likely day for the festival. However, the official announcement will only come from religious scholars and moon-sighting committees after sunset on that Thursday.

Why does the date change every year?

Many people ask why Eid doesn’t have a fixed date on the standard calendar. The reason is simple: the Islamic lunar year is about 10 to 11 days shorter than the solar year used in the Gregorian calendar. Because of this, Islamic festivals “move up” by about ten days every year. This is why the exact date of Eid is never truly confirmed until the very last night of Ramadan.

Chand Raat and Eid celebration

The evening the moon is sighted is known as Chand Raat (Night of the Moon). In cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, this is one of the most energetic nights of the year.

Once the sighting is confirmed, markets stay open until dawn. Families rush to buy new clothes, jewellery, and boxes of sweets. For many, the highlight of Chand Raat is seeing women and children apply beautiful mehendi (henna) designs on their hands. It is the moment when the quiet reflection of Ramadan turns into the loud, colourful joy of Eid.

How is Eid celebrated?

The day of Eid begins early with a special prayer called Salat al-Eid. Thousands of people gather at local mosques or large open grounds known as Idgahs to pray together.

A very important part of the morning is Zakat-ul-Fitr. This is a mandatory act of charity where people give money or food to the poor before the morning prayer. This ensures that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, can enjoy a good meal and celebrate the festival.

After the prayers, the air is filled with hugs and the greeting ‘Eid Mubarak.’ The rest of the day is spent visiting relatives and friends. In India, Eid is often called ‘Sweet Eid’ because of the delicious desserts. The most famous dish is Seviyan (sweet vermicelli pudding), which is shared with guests and neighbours of all faiths.

For children, the best part of the day is Eid al-Fitr. This is a tradition where elders give small gifts of money to the younger members of the family.

As the 29th day of Ramadan approaches on March 19, all eyes in India will be turned toward the western sky. Once that tiny sliver of the moon appears, the celebrations for Eid 2026 will officially begin.