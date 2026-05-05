Perched on the scenic banks of Loch Duich in Wester Ross, one of Scotland’s most cinematic landscapes, lies a sprawling Highland estate that belongs not to a Scottish lord but to one of the world’s wealthiest rulers.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum – Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai – owns the 63,000-acre Inverinate Estate, a Highland hideaway that has been quietly expanding for over two decades, drawing equal parts admiration and planning objections from its neighbours.

A billionaire’s bargain buy in the Highlands

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is one of the wealthiest rulers in the world, bought the 63,000-acre estate in Wester Ross more than two decades ago, according to The Press and Journal.

The purchase price, per reports, was a remarkable £2 million – a sum that, for context, would barely cover a modest flat in central London today. The exact scale of his landownership is not fully known, as many of his properties are tied to offshore companies based in known tax havens Guernsey and Jersey, sparking debate about how the ownership structures interact with the UK’s tax system, according to The Guardian.

His Scottish holdings are managed through his company Smech Properties Ltd, which handles all planning applications to Highland Council on his behalf.

What’s inside: lodges, helipads and a growing footprint

The retreat already boasts three helipads, a 14-bedroom holiday home, and a 16-bedroom luxury hunting lodge with a pool and gym, as per planning records reviewed by The Press and Journal.

Over the years, the estate has grown substantially through a series of planning approvals. Most recently, the sheikh secured permission for an 11-bedroom mansion and, separately, a three-bedroom shepherd’s cottage – the ninth property on the estate – with Highland Council signing off on the latest application in 2025.

In 2020, the Sheikh won a planning battle to build a six-bedroom lodge after the Scottish Government overruled a council vote to block it, with more than 30 objections from locals having been lodged, according to The Press and Journal. Approval was granted on the condition that the sheikh’s company made a £30,000 payment towards local affordable housing.

The Sheikh’s architects have repeatedly cited a “lack of accommodation” as justification for new builds – a rationale that has raised eyebrows given the number of bedrooms already on the estate.

As per planning documents, the architects said the family’s trips to Inverinate had been “limited by lack of accommodation” even when more than 30 bedrooms were already approved and in place.

Rare visits, frequent flights

Despite the estate’s scale and ongoing development, Sheikh Mohammed is said to visit infrequently. Local resident Roddy Macleod told The Press and Journal, “In my 30 odd years here, the family have only been up five times. Other guests come from time to time, such as his London and airline staff.”

Yet the estate sees considerable air traffic. According to flight data reported by The Press and Journal, Inverinate Estate ranks among the most frequent private domestic flight destinations from Inverness Airport, with 29 departures and 42 arrivals recorded over a three-year period, along with several flights linked to Abu Dhabi.

A complex relationship with the local community

The estate’s relationship with the surrounding community is layered. The Maktoum family has made notable contributions locally, including funding the £250,000 Inverinate and Loch Duich Community Centre and donating towards its running costs, as reported by The Scotsman.

According to reports in The Mirror, the Dubai ruler has also employed several local people, gifted land for a day care centre and sheltered housing, and given venison to elderly residents.

At the same time, not all development proposals have been welcomed – plans for a lodge called Ptarmigan drew 16 formal objections to Highland Council, including from a neighbour whose home of 35 years sits just 65 feet from the proposed site.

The estate has also attracted scrutiny over public subsidies: Smech Management received over £80,000 in EU Common Agricultural Policy payments for Inverinate in 2019, prompting criticism from Green MSP Andy Wightman, who told The Sunday Post that public money should go to those who genuinely need it.

For now, Inverinate remains one of the most quietly extraordinary private estates in Britain – a vast Highland sanctuary where one of the world’s most powerful rulers has invested millions, built prolifically, and visited sparingly.